Nisha Susan: Can we not write or research without sucking up all the water in the world?

Part of the irritation that people have with this situation is that it is being served to us as inevitable. As if it is not actually possible to write a novel or a short story without using an LLM. Many, many writers joke that the best part of writing is having finished it. Yet the impulse to create beauty persists. At this moment a seven-year-old somewhere near you is writing their first poem or drawing their first colour pencil drawing of a dog. That poem is adding to the grain-by-grain arrangement of the beach of human dreams—aka art. Your running in the park every morning may look like it has nothing to do with Sebastian Sawe running a marathon under 2 hours for the first time in history. Yet your thump-thump-thumping around that cracked track is your tribute to the human enterprise of wonderful, pointless running. Using AI to write a short story seems as pointless to me as making a Sawe-bot run a one-hour marathon. That bot doesn’t salute your running in sweat and slush. Your sweat and slush doesn’t salute the Sawe-bot. That seven-year-old, you, Sawe and Marlon James are running in a common dream.