Nisha Susan: Can we not write or research without sucking up all the water in the world?

Luke Holloway, better known as Lewky, writes songs which are based on actual text exchanges between people on dating apps. In his videos, Lewky also dresses up as both parties in the conversations to great comedic effect. While it isn’t his most famous video, my favourite is a song where a man is trying to figure whether he is talking to a bot pretending to be a person on Tinder. Typically, on social media, middle-aged and older men flirt without suspicion to the most obvious pornbots. In this video though, the man tries to test the bot by saying, “Say potato, Elizabeth”. But Elizabeth (Lewky dressed up hilariously in discount robot gear with a silver-painted face and a blonde wig) relentlessly trots out scripted lines like “Hey, you are my first match” and “Why are you on Tinder?” The short video ends with the protagonist saying “say potato” with increasing desperation and Eliza-bot saying Ahaha. The Ahaha is so beautifully bot approximating human that it reminds of the priceless insult in the children’s show The Bad Guys where Shark pretends to be a killer robot and Snake asks why he sounds like a microwave oven.