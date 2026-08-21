Nisha Susan: Cockroach Janta Party and India’s culture of blame and shame

Given the fenty bent of our public lives, it has been mostly fun to observe the CJP dance. Take the “feud” between member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut and CJP co-convenor Saurav Das. Ranaut had called the reels made by young protestors “puke-inducing” and the protestors themselves members of a “gutter generation”. Talk about identity-based profiling. At one point in the back-and-forth, Das suggested that it was perhaps his resemblance to Hrithik Roshan that was annoying Ranaut. I laughed and had a moment of sympathy for Ranaut. As the poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra wrote, when you approach 50 you see three faces in the mirror; you as you are, the grey-haired one “whose policy has matured as well as the mocking youth’s who paid the first premium.”