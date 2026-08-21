Nisha Susan: Cockroach Janta Party and India’s culture of blame and shame

I can say with absolute truth that until July of this year, I have never ever seen anyone in the world running from the cops in selfie mode. That short, hilarious reel has stayed in my head as a hallmark of the Cockroach Janta Party protests. My schadenfreude flourished while watching so many puffy-chested patriarchs floundering in their response to the protests. It is also entertaining to have the protests poke holes in my conception of myself as a politically engaged person.
When I watched the video of the Mumbai students in the backseat of a police car making faces and sniggering at the ponderous cop in the front seat threatening to plant drugs on them and ruin their lives, I could only laugh at myself. I was remembering how sad I had been for Aryan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, famously caught in a similar dragnet back in 2021. How sad I had been for poor SRK. And here were these young boys without superstar fathers switching the plot from King Lear in the storm to Bottom wandering in the midnight forest.
Even though our country can feel like it is airless from greed (did you know that a recent study published in the World Bank Economic Review says that five business families have held more than 60% of income in corporate India in the last two decades). India produces relentless idealists over and over again, using the creaking legal system, the once-responsive RTI (right to information) channels and their fragile bodies to try and make things right, to make things just.
Every year, I hear about an idealistic Indian who was ready to have their home burnt down for the greater good. School teachers who have taken loans against their homes to sue dangerous dam projects. Farmers who have used the RTI to demand information on local development projects. Sexual assault survivors who have gone in the face of everyone they knew and admired to pursue justice.
When this idealism has appeared in the form of political groups and movements, young leaders have typically threaded the careful needle of displaying the much-in-demand youthful vitality while maintaining dignity. (I say largely. There was that one glorious time in 2015 in Latehar, Jharkhand, when members of the National Campaign on Adivasi Rights led by a young Abhay Xaxa printed copies of the government’s land acquisition bill, squatted by the roadside to poop on the bill.) Yet, where has dignity got anyone? Just thoughtful young people spending years and years in jail, others facing assault and the ever-expanding ambit of raids.
My friends and acquaintances who joined the protests at Jantar Mantar in July reported a carefully managed protest site flourishing in feeling as well as logistics. The cheerful vulgarity of the signs was, as a friend likes to say, bringing plenty of kaleje mein thandak (but why you want your liver chilled, she has never explained). From the get-go, from its name onwards, the CJP communication seems to be uninterested in the bulk of purity politics. I am remembering the dry remarks I overheard at the height of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests that Preamble-reading and hum-dekhenge-singing was the new lamp-lighting and chief-guesting.