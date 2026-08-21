Nisha Susan: Cockroach Janta Party and India’s culture of blame and shame

I can say with absolute truth that until July of this year, I have never ever seen anyone in the world running from the cops in selfie mode. That short, hilarious reel has stayed in my head as a hallmark of the Cockroach Janta Party protests. My schadenfreude flourished while watching so many puffy-chested patriarchs floundering in their response to the protests. It is also entertaining to have the protests poke holes in my conception of myself as a politically engaged person.
I can say with absolute truth that until July of this year, I have never ever seen anyone in the world running from the cops in selfie mode. That short, hilarious reel has stayed in my head as a hallmark of the Cockroach Janta Party protests. My schadenfreude flourished while watching so many puffy-chested patriarchs floundering in their response to the protests. It is also entertaining to have the protests poke holes in my conception of myself as a politically engaged person.
When I watched the video of the Mumbai students in the backseat of a police car making faces and sniggering at the ponderous cop in the front seat threatening to plant drugs on them and ruin their lives, I could only laugh at myself. I was remembering how sad I had been for Aryan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, famously caught in a similar dragnet back in 2021. How sad I had been for poor SRK. And here were these young boys without superstar fathers switching the plot from King Lear in the storm to Bottom wandering in the midnight forest.
When I watched the video of the Mumbai students in the backseat of a police car making faces and sniggering at the ponderous cop in the front seat threatening to plant drugs on them and ruin their lives, I could only laugh at myself. I was remembering how sad I had been for Aryan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, famously caught in a similar dragnet back in 2021. How sad I had been for poor SRK. And here were these young boys without superstar fathers switching the plot from King Lear in the storm to Bottom wandering in the midnight forest.
Even though our country can feel like it is airless from greed (did you know that a recent study published in the World Bank Economic Review says that five business families have held more than 60% of income in corporate India in the last two decades). India produces relentless idealists over and over again, using the creaking legal system, the once-responsive RTI (right to information) channels and their fragile bodies to try and make things right, to make things just.
Every year, I hear about an idealistic Indian who was ready to have their home burnt down for the greater good. School teachers who have taken loans against their homes to sue dangerous dam projects. Farmers who have used the RTI to demand information on local development projects. Sexual assault survivors who have gone in the face of everyone they knew and admired to pursue justice.
When this idealism has appeared in the form of political groups and movements, young leaders have typically threaded the careful needle of displaying the much-in-demand youthful vitality while maintaining dignity. (I say largely. There was that one glorious time in 2015 in Latehar, Jharkhand, when members of the National Campaign on Adivasi Rights led by a young Abhay Xaxa printed copies of the government’s land acquisition bill, squatted by the roadside to poop on the bill.) Yet, where has dignity got anyone? Just thoughtful young people spending years and years in jail, others facing assault and the ever-expanding ambit of raids.
My friends and acquaintances who joined the protests at Jantar Mantar in July reported a carefully managed protest site flourishing in feeling as well as logistics. The cheerful vulgarity of the signs was, as a friend likes to say, bringing plenty of kaleje mein thandak (but why you want your liver chilled, she has never explained). From the get-go, from its name onwards, the CJP communication seems to be uninterested in the bulk of purity politics. I am remembering the dry remarks I overheard at the height of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests that Preamble-reading and hum-dekhenge-singing was the new lamp-lighting and chief-guesting.
Irreverent Politics
I want to say that the marked lack of good behaviour at the protests and on Instagram was bracing to me as a recovering people pleaser. But that would be silly. I belong to a nation trained in Olympic-level people-pleasing. I recently learnt a rude term called the “fenty bent”. Folks addicted to strong synthetic opioids develop a posture where their bodies bend sharply forward at the waist, head drooping to their feet almost. They stay frozen in this uncomfortable pose for hours. Often it seems to me that the fenty bent would be the preferred posture in a country deeply shaped by caste and class inequality.
Perhaps it is that I am still raging from recent incidents which make me wonder what the CJP means when they say “school theek karo”. A couple of months ago a friend in Delhi was told by a potential school admissions committee that her harmless three-year-old was too difficult. Another friend in Bengaluru was told that her 16-year-old was badly behaved and needed to apologise for unnamed sins before he could return to school for class XI. When challenged with a simple email, no reply was forthcoming and he was back in school. How bad could those sins have been?
Culture of Shame
Observe this love for humiliation, shame and obedience and you get the thinking behind the Bar Council of India’s recent directions to all the State Bar Councils to not admit the 2026 graduates from Nalsar University of Law as advocates. This demand (shocking even in this era) was reversed in 90 minutes. The named “sin” in this case was that the Nalsar students didn’t want the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest at their convocation. Even if this was a sin, it would be nice to remember that even in actual all-out war, collective punishment is banned by the Geneva Convention.
Or they remembered and thought, “oh no, we are fans of collective punishment over here.” We are united as a nation in our fondness of generalised blame and shame.
Given the fenty bent of our public lives, it has been mostly fun to observe the CJP dance. Take the “feud” between member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut and CJP co-convenor Saurav Das. Ranaut had called the reels made by young protestors “puke-inducing” and the protestors themselves members of a “gutter generation”. Talk about identity-based profiling. At one point in the back-and-forth, Das suggested that it was perhaps his resemblance to Hrithik Roshan that was annoying Ranaut. I laughed and had a moment of sympathy for Ranaut. As the poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra wrote, when you approach 50 you see three faces in the mirror; you as you are, the grey-haired one “whose policy has matured as well as the mocking youth’s who paid the first premium.”
I am curious for greater understanding of the CJP, their leadership and what they believe in. Their policies, such as they are, will evolve. They may someday acquire a taste for dignity, people-pleasing and hiding in the deep caves of their caste and class histories (not the hills of their convictions, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once called it). For now, what is spectacular is their unvarnished enjoyment of the surface and their understanding of how to varnish the treacherous surface.
Nisha Susan is the author of The Women who Forgot to Invent Facebook and Other Stories.