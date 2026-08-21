Nisha Susan: Cockroach Janta Party and India’s culture of blame and shame

When I watched the video of the Mumbai students in the backseat of a police car making faces and sniggering at the ponderous cop in the front seat threatening to plant drugs on them and ruin their lives, I could only laugh at myself. I was remembering how sad I had been for Aryan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, famously caught in a similar dragnet back in 2021. How sad I had been for poor SRK. And here were these young boys without superstar fathers switching the plot from King Lear in the storm to Bottom wandering in the midnight forest.