Sometimes it’s nice to not know things
SummaryOur problem is not just being immersed in trivia produced in one or two countries. It is that the trivia convinces us that the world is like this only
Last week I met a baby wallaroo. If you, like me, have above average wildlife trivia, it is possible you are thinking “the what now?". Perhaps you have truly great wildlife trivia and already knew that it is not a cross between a kangaroo and a wallaby and it’s a completely different species of marsupial in that island kingdom. Well, good for you. I certainly didn’t. It’s left me thinking somewhat cheerfully about my ignorance. It’s nice to not know things.