Sometimes it’s nice to not know things

Our problem is not just being immersed in trivia produced in one or two countries. It is that the trivia convinces us that the world is like this only. For instance, we think that domestic life is ordered in similar ways everywhere in the world. Nothing in Indian or American (or Korean) media would teach you otherwise. Recently, I watched a short video by a Chinese video creator who interviewed men on the street about marrying girls who will do housework. In response after response, the men interviewed made it clear that where they live, men do the housework. I watched it again. Where was this? Sichuan in south-western China, apparently. And here was a man in the street video saying, “What kind of a man am I if I let my wife do the housework?" For the quickest round of fact-checking, I went to the comments and it was full of men and women from Sichuan swearing it was true. One commenter said, “My dad, uncle and grandpa. They definitely take care of everything."