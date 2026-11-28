In Bilkis’s account of that day, a story she has had to repeat a million times over the years, the detail that has always stood out for me is that she knew several of the men who murdered and raped her family. She tried to remind them she had bought bangles from one, that her father had been treated for illness by the father of another attacker—attempts to remind them of their humanity. It didn’t matter because they didn’t see her as a human. Bilkis who had escaped death by playing dead, filed an FIR the very next day, a feat of resolution that continues to astonish. It would be 2017 and a whole different state in which she’d finally see her assailants truly convicted—and in that trial she faced a 20-day cross-examination.