When I was young and trying to fit in my particular politically minded circles, I thought the Mathura rape case was a case from Mathura and not as I learnt later, a landmark case in 1972 involving the custodial assault of a teenager called Mathura in Maharashtra. In late October, Bilkis Bano found out that the Supreme Court had suspended the life sentences of two convicts and granted them bail. They were two of the 11 men convicted for raping her and killing 14 members of her family during the Gujarat riots in 2002. As I began writing this column, I wondered about folks right now nodding with vague familiarity at the name but not knowing what Bilkis Bano has meant and what she has done for two decades.
Twenty-four years after I first heard about it, just reading the details of what Bilkis faced that day in March 2002 feels like swallowing broken glass. She was 19 and five months pregnant when she was raped by a mob of men. Bilkis and her family were attempting to flee the rolling waves of violence of what is known as the Gujarat riots. These men raped four members of her family. They killed 14 members of her family, of whom five were children, of which one was her three-year-old daughter. They killed her by smashing her head on the ground. Bilkis lived only because the men thought she was dead.
As a woman who was almost the same age as Bilkis, her account of that day changed forever the way I thought of sexual assault. I had grown up watching Hindi and Tamil and Malayalam cinema, which often accurately portrayed sexual assault as violence done by landlords and uncles and brothers-in-law and employers. Still there remained a gap between the varying representations of sexual assault and our everyday lives where we were told to come home at 4pm—pretending that the rapists were out there and not inside being served tea.