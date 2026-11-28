When I was young and trying to fit in my particular politically minded circles, I thought the Mathura rape case was a case from Mathura and not as I learnt later, a landmark case in 1972 involving the custodial assault of a teenager called Mathura in Maharashtra. In late October, Bilkis Bano found out that the Supreme Court had suspended the life sentences of two convicts and granted them bail. They were two of the 11 men convicted for raping her and killing 14 members of her family during the Gujarat riots in 2002. As I began writing this column, I wondered about folks right now nodding with vague familiarity at the name but not knowing what Bilkis Bano has meant and what she has done for two decades.
When I was young and trying to fit in my particular politically minded circles, I thought the Mathura rape case was a case from Mathura and not as I learnt later, a landmark case in 1972 involving the custodial assault of a teenager called Mathura in Maharashtra. In late October, Bilkis Bano found out that the Supreme Court had suspended the life sentences of two convicts and granted them bail. They were two of the 11 men convicted for raping her and killing 14 members of her family during the Gujarat riots in 2002. As I began writing this column, I wondered about folks right now nodding with vague familiarity at the name but not knowing what Bilkis Bano has meant and what she has done for two decades.
Twenty-four years after I first heard about it, just reading the details of what Bilkis faced that day in March 2002 feels like swallowing broken glass. She was 19 and five months pregnant when she was raped by a mob of men. Bilkis and her family were attempting to flee the rolling waves of violence of what is known as the Gujarat riots. These men raped four members of her family. They killed 14 members of her family, of whom five were children, of which one was her three-year-old daughter. They killed her by smashing her head on the ground. Bilkis lived only because the men thought she was dead.
As a woman who was almost the same age as Bilkis, her account of that day changed forever the way I thought of sexual assault. I had grown up watching Hindi and Tamil and Malayalam cinema, which often accurately portrayed sexual assault as violence done by landlords and uncles and brothers-in-law and employers. Still there remained a gap between the varying representations of sexual assault and our everyday lives where we were told to come home at 4pm—pretending that the rapists were out there and not inside being served tea.
In Bilkis’s account of that day, a story she has had to repeat a million times over the years, the detail that has always stood out for me is that she knew several of the men who murdered and raped her family. She tried to remind them she had bought bangles from one, that her father had been treated for illness by the father of another attacker—attempts to remind them of their humanity. It didn’t matter because they didn’t see her as a human. Bilkis who had escaped death by playing dead, filed an FIR the very next day, a feat of resolution that continues to astonish. It would be 2017 and a whole different state in which she’d finally see her assailants truly convicted—and in that trial she faced a 20-day cross-examination.
What was done to Bilkis radicalized a cross-section of women. For me, it changed the way I thought of some words that used to be paperbags—community, minority, communalism and belonging. It changed the way I thought of my place in the country—as a non-practising Christian. A fun game I liked to play in my morbid youth in different neighbourhoods and cities was to ask which uncle and aunty would lead the rioters and which uncle and aunty would hide you from the torches.
As a full-grown adult, my still-somewhat morbid viewfinder often asked in new neighbourhoods which of my peers would bring the petrol cans and which ones would hide me in the bathroom. My sibling liked to figure which church window was best to climb out of.
A never-ending ordeal
As Bilkis grew older and our generation grew older, there has been less and less impetus to veil one’s intention to steal, murder, rape or bear false witness against one’s neighbours. Across the ranks of our government are men and women whose political trajectory is inextricably tied to 2002.
In 2022, when Bilkis’s 11 assailants were released from prison under the Gujarat government’s remission policy, they were greeted with garlands by the VHP. Shield your eyes if you decide to look up that group photo. The remission panel in Gujarat that recommended the wholesale release of all 11 men included an MLA, who in an infamous interview praised the convicts for their behaviour in prison and for being Brahmin men of good “sanskar” (moral values). And, as he suggested delicately, perhaps they had possibly been falsely accused all along.
On the one hand, the flowers because they had been the victors and vanguard. On the other hand, a character witness and a caste certificate for their victimhood. It was an enviable package deal. As it had at every stage since she was dragged out of a truck in 2002, it fell to Bilkis again to challenge the monstrous injustice. In early 2024, the courts sent the assailants back to prison. Yet now we are here again.
Two of the men who killed Bilkis’s mother, who killed her three-year-old, who raped and murdered her cousin who had just given birth, who killed that two-day-old infant have now been granted suspended life sentences. Ethical practice and existing legal precedents would have kept her—the survivor who has moved home 20 times to protect her family—informed through this process and not left her to discover the court’s decision through the media.
I once looked up the meaning of the name Bilkis—a hopeful name for little girls, evoking the wisdom of the mythical Queen of Sheba. Reports about Bilkis often use a word which is perhaps descriptive but is so often in India a pejorative—illiterate. The story of the day after she was left for dead will make you wonder about the potential for perversity in technology—even the seemingly benevolent technology of writing. She had said, “I knew all my attackers and I’d named them. But the police did not write down any names.”
Perhaps the generation that built their careers on 2002 is growing old. Perhaps they would now like to have just the flowers and not the smell of blood. Bilkis is contesting it.
Nisha Susan is the author of The Women who Forgot to Invent Facebook and Other Stories.