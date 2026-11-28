When I was young and trying to fit in my particular politically minded circles, I thought the Mathura rape case was a case from Mathura and not as I learnt later, a landmark case in 1972 involving the custodial assault of a teenager called Mathura in Maharashtra. In late October, Bilkis Bano found out that the Supreme Court had suspended the life sentences of two convicts and granted them bail. They were two of the 11 men convicted for raping her and killing 14 members of her family during the Gujarat riots in 2002. As I began writing this column, I wondered about folks right now nodding with vague familiarity at the name but not knowing what Bilkis Bano has meant and what she has done for two decades.