Nisha Susan: Passing judgement is our national pastime

Someone along the way pointed out that my tenuous, anxious grip on things that I am afraid of dropping might be contributing to my dropping things and I near-instantly tightened my hold. I asked myself a couple of weeks ago, does my cooking taste like nothing much to me because my anxious brain is disconnected from the enquiry of my palate? Or is the truth lodged in the material reality of my being a chronic under-salter and under-spicer? Too uncertain to do it fully and then unsurprised that the curry tastes wishy-washy. Since that realisation I have been giving myself permission to dump the whole tablespoon in there. After all, I have put in my time. This vibe shift feels a lot like when I was in class V and a new set of teachers decided that I was the responsible and reliable one—a far cry from the adjectives I was hearing at home. I combed my hair and was class monitor for the rest of human history.