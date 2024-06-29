The runaway train of crime in India
SummaryWe are left to weep over the results of large-scale crimes when they could have been prevented back when they were cottage industry crimes
Many of us have memory-holed the worst depravities and tragedies of the pandemic. And who will blame us for it? After all, the hits keep coming and there is no time to lie down and let solitary tears streak down our cheeks. For a moment though, I want to remember the oxygen cylinder scam. While I searched for a cylinder on behalf of a family member who had covid, a Sachin Agarwal surfaced and promised oxygen for ₹20,000. As it turned out “Sachin Agarwal" was not just any old fellow. He contained multitudes. Many people lost money to “Sachin Agarwal" while trying desperately to help their loved ones.