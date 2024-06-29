The runaway train of crime in India

Why have those dark, teeth-gritting days of wanting Sachin Agarwal to drop dead returned to me lately? It’s hard not to! Not when we are left to weep over the results of large-scale crimes when they could have been prevented back when they were a cottage industry crime. Or let’s be honest, perhaps we would not have to deal with the second round of large-scale crime if even the first round of large-scale crime was prosecuted. If Kannada film star Darshan had been punished for his alleged domestic violence and attempt to murder his wife, would a troll from Chitradurga be dead today? If the very first alleged sexual assault by a second-generation politician had led to his imprisonment, would dozens and dozens of women have been allegedly assaulted by the family? If the monstrous Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh of the last decade had been resolved, if it had not left a trail of suspicious deaths, if justice was served, would we have the NEET situation that we have now?