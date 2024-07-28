Why does the accusing finger always turn towards the oppressed?
SummaryWhen a fraud gets revealed, instead of it being seen as a fraud on the marginalised community, the oppressor sees it as a revelation that they have been cheated
A probationary IAS officer, Puja Khedkar, has been in the news lately after delivering an OTT series worth of drama. It all began though, as all Indian family dramas do, with an Audi. Khedkar was accused of “unauthorised use of a beacon" on her personal and private Audi car. Her mommy was allegedly threatening farmers at gunpoint. Khedkar has also allegedly misrepresented herself as a person from an OBC community and also allegedly submitted certificates saying that she had visual impairment. Soon after, former IAS officer Abhishek Singh was accused of faking a locomotor disability. Cue an uproar in a country bereft of jobs.