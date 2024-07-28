Why does the accusing finger always turn towards the oppressed?

I think about the pivoting finger often when I read about transphobes in the UK and the US who swear that they are terrified by the idea of “a man pretending to be a woman" coming into a women’s bathroom or “a man pretending to be a woman" competing in women’s sports. I mean, yes, we do need to worry about women’s safety in public spaces or women being impeded in their pursuit of sports or frankly anything. But why is the fear of this “fraud" directed at people who have made complex introspection of their lives and transitioned accordingly? Why is it not directed at, you know, plain old cis men? I have even seen aspiring transphobes in India express similar borrowed panic where we barely have a law that protects cis or trans women and barely a public loo. Why isn’t J.K. Rowling throwing her weight (and billions) into protecting women from men, instead of protecting them from trans women? (Because as the internet proverb goes, “#notallmen but somehow always a man"). Instead the internet is swarming with gross characters best known as transinvestigators, dying to establish with scientific anatomic evidence (aka paparazzi photos) that Scarlett Johansson or some other celebrity is not ‘actually’ a woman. Actually.