Nisha Susan: Read the signs, make policy that includes people
In a misguided quest for ‘global job potential’, a new petition to make American Sign Language mandatory in India is a battle for the linguistic dignity of the deaf community.
When my friend was in school in Delhi, his family put him in Russian class rather than Hindi because they thought that it would give him an advantage in a world where the erstwhile USSR was a superpower. He was happy to not do Hindi but sad that he was not in French where the cool kids were. When he was 14, he took the family car for a secret joyride and in a moment of bravado, gave a drunk, middle-aged Russian man a lift. He successfully figured which hotel to pour the man out at—the only time the Russian ever came handy.