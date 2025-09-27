Nisha Susan: Read the signs, make policy that includes people

Meanwhile, if one wants to look at what happens when you thoughtlessly implement policies without including the communities affected, one has to merely look at China which is keen to give its deaf populations better access to information. In 2022, Chinese television began providing sign language translation through digital avatars during live broadcasts. According to Zheng Xuan, a Chinese academic, the country has over 20 million deaf people and sign language is widely used but not widely taught. Sign language reflects spoken and written Chinese differently. As is expected in a large country like China, there are plenty of regional variations too, none of which is reflected in AI-generated translations. The AI sign language avatars were doing the equivalent of your NRI cousin trying to speak Malayalam—causing hilarity and confusion. A perfect moment, as Xuan says, to repeat that classic slogan of the disability rights movement—“nothing about us without us".