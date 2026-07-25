Nisha Susan: Male beauty deserves the spotlight, not toxic masculinity

Last week, Jesse Watters, an American TV news anchor closely associated with the Trump government, made a gleeful announcement. He said, “Women on base, you guys better be careful. Port calls, women in Asia, you better be careful because these guys are gonna be wild animals, and you better watch out.” What were these ridiculous remarks in aid of? The US defence secretary Pete Hegseth (also a former TV personality) had just announced that he wanted mandatory annual testosterone screening for all active-duty service members over the age of 30. Those found to have low testosterone can choose, we are told, to receive testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). On his show, Watters was incredibly excited to talk about TRT and the idea of “high testosterone” US military men who might assault their women colleagues or women in Asia—and, importantly, be as blameless as an elephant in musth.
Regardless of the fantasies of ageing white imperialists like Hegseth and Watters, evidence-based medicine says that testosterone does not increase aggression or virility. Research indicates that to the contrary, the fluctuating levels of testosterone in a human being might rise through aggressive behaviour or drop because of poor sleep. Science-Schmience, I guess. The testosterone screening is of a piece with Hegseth’s well-documented obsession with appearances and bluster about warrior culture.
Performing masculinity
One could argue that there are two strong spotlights on male appearance in global culture currently. At one end, you have US President Donald Trump and members of his administration who are fixated with what men should look like. Trump speaks about good-looking men so startlingly often that comedian Bransen Gates has made a whole career by lip-syncing ornate Trump remarks about “hot guys” and “beautiful guys”. The Hot Guy Military-Industrial Complex has predictably, no interest in what women think is hot. The rules are all about height, money, muscles, how you drink water, how you hold your head, how you enter a room—and the fear that doing it wrong will make you trip and fall into a deep pit of non-masculinity. The US Vice-President J.D. Vance complained in an interview this week that former US President Joe Biden had eaten ice cream “suggestively”. What did an octogenarian eating ice cream in the summer suggest to Vance? We can only guess.