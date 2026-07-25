Nisha Susan: Male beauty deserves the spotlight, not toxic masculinity

Performing masculinity

One could argue that there are two strong spotlights on male appearance in global culture currently. At one end, you have US President Donald Trump and members of his administration who are fixated with what men should look like. Trump speaks about good-looking men so startlingly often that comedian Bransen Gates has made a whole career by lip-syncing ornate Trump remarks about “hot guys” and “beautiful guys”. The Hot Guy Military-Industrial Complex has predictably, no interest in what women think is hot. The rules are all about height, money, muscles, how you drink water, how you hold your head, how you enter a room—and the fear that doing it wrong will make you trip and fall into a deep pit of non-masculinity. The US Vice-President J.D. Vance complained in an interview this week that former US President Joe Biden had eaten ice cream “suggestively”. What did an octogenarian eating ice cream in the summer suggest to Vance? We can only guess.