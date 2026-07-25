Nisha Susan: Male beauty deserves the spotlight, not toxic masculinity

Last week, Jesse Watters, an American TV news anchor closely associated with the Trump government, made a gleeful announcement. He said, “Women on base, you guys better be careful. Port calls, women in Asia, you better be careful because these guys are gonna be wild animals, and you better watch out.” What were these ridiculous remarks in aid of? The US defence secretary Pete Hegseth (also a former TV personality) had just announced that he wanted mandatory annual testosterone screening for all active-duty service members over the age of 30. Those found to have low testosterone can choose, we are told, to receive testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). On his show, Watters was incredibly excited to talk about TRT and the idea of “high testosterone” US military men who might assault their women colleagues or women in Asia—and, importantly, be as blameless as an elephant in musth.
Last week, Jesse Watters, an American TV news anchor closely associated with the Trump government, made a gleeful announcement. He said, “Women on base, you guys better be careful. Port calls, women in Asia, you better be careful because these guys are gonna be wild animals, and you better watch out.” What were these ridiculous remarks in aid of? The US defence secretary Pete Hegseth (also a former TV personality) had just announced that he wanted mandatory annual testosterone screening for all active-duty service members over the age of 30. Those found to have low testosterone can choose, we are told, to receive testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). On his show, Watters was incredibly excited to talk about TRT and the idea of “high testosterone” US military men who might assault their women colleagues or women in Asia—and, importantly, be as blameless as an elephant in musth.
Regardless of the fantasies of ageing white imperialists like Hegseth and Watters, evidence-based medicine says that testosterone does not increase aggression or virility. Research indicates that to the contrary, the fluctuating levels of testosterone in a human being might rise through aggressive behaviour or drop because of poor sleep. Science-Schmience, I guess. The testosterone screening is of a piece with Hegseth’s well-documented obsession with appearances and bluster about warrior culture.
Regardless of the fantasies of ageing white imperialists like Hegseth and Watters, evidence-based medicine says that testosterone does not increase aggression or virility. Research indicates that to the contrary, the fluctuating levels of testosterone in a human being might rise through aggressive behaviour or drop because of poor sleep. Science-Schmience, I guess. The testosterone screening is of a piece with Hegseth’s well-documented obsession with appearances and bluster about warrior culture.
Performing masculinity
One could argue that there are two strong spotlights on male appearance in global culture currently. At one end, you have US President Donald Trump and members of his administration who are fixated with what men should look like. Trump speaks about good-looking men so startlingly often that comedian Bransen Gates has made a whole career by lip-syncing ornate Trump remarks about “hot guys” and “beautiful guys”. The Hot Guy Military-Industrial Complex has predictably, no interest in what women think is hot. The rules are all about height, money, muscles, how you drink water, how you hold your head, how you enter a room—and the fear that doing it wrong will make you trip and fall into a deep pit of non-masculinity. The US Vice-President J.D. Vance complained in an interview this week that former US President Joe Biden had eaten ice cream “suggestively”. What did an octogenarian eating ice cream in the summer suggest to Vance? We can only guess.
The aesthetic ideal in the Hot Guy Industrial-Military complex is of dominance and not what women are attracted to. For all their loud and dangerous fixation with “tradition” and heterosexuality, this universe is not interested in attracting women or maintaining relationships with women. The manosphere influencers who argue in video after video, reel after reel, that it is effeminate, weak and possibly gay (that being the ultimate insult) to bring sexual pleasure to women. At the sharpest end of the wedge are the influencers who argue that it is indeed gay to be a man who wants a woman.
In my 20s, I had a friend who I admired for her sophisticated aesthetic judgement. She knew painters, handbags, summer drinks, hip-hop and Japanese movies. I was full of admiration and respect for her confident pronouncements. Thinking back, I am even more impressed by how smart and prescient her taste was at 26. I did experience one moment of doubt (not quite mutiny) though. She said one day that she found Indian men too peacocky in the way they dressed. I didn’t say anything but inside, I was gasping.
Back then, one of the few aspects of Indian men I truly enjoyed was their appearance. A sea of lehariya turbans from the upper berth of my Jodhpur-bound train, a flash of diamond studs on a passing gym bro in a Delhi market, long, beautiful feet in Kolhapuri chappals, my Malayali friend saying smugly that you can’t look good in a mundu without a butt such as the one he was born with, the gleaming, persuasive grin of my masc lesbian friend—male beauty made life worth living. Imagine peacocky being an insult, I thought back then with some indignation.
I thought it again this week standing in Delhi Zoo looking at a peacock in the distance, body obscured, only tail feathers shimmying in the trees. It seemed impossible in that moment to have any kind of desi aesthetic and not embrace the peacocky. Even the all-white peacock is still peacocky. What has the sad beige of supposedly global minimalism done for anyone?
The joy of looking
Luckily for me, luckily for us, right now a second spotlight is also shining on male appearances. It is the loving gaze of women, manifesting their very wide variety of tastes and desires. These last few weeks of the FIFA World Cup, I have thoroughly enjoyed the hundreds of videos happily celebrating the glorious beauty of footballers from around the world. The giddy non-seriousness of this admiration is its hallmark. Its enjoyment of giddiness and non-seriousness is also marked. Its heterogeneity is also immediately evident. From Norway to Korea to Cabo Verde—everyone has a favourite. That the main character from every white supremacists’ imaginary homeland—Norway—turned out to be Erling Haaland, a giant, beautiful goofball, was also satisfying.
These videos with their highly self-aware and breathless prose poems have been built on the petite shoulders of fandoms like the super obsessive Army who have written digital odes to the flicker of every eyelash or soft curve of the cheek of a BTS member as he hugs his bandmate.
We do have more recent and influential monuments to yearning such as Heated Rivalry or Pursuit of Jade. If by some chance you don’t know what the latter is, say aloud the name Zhāng Línghè three times in a public place and a million fans of the willowy long-haired Chinese star will appear next to your elbow. They will be quoting his lines, they will be sighing, they will be offering to narrate the whole plot. Most significantly, they will be happy. What they will not be doing is worrying whether the pursuit of male beauty makes them weak, infertile or in need of invasive blood testing. Let the peacocks roam. Let us be merry.
Nisha Susan is the author of The Women who Forgot to Invent Facebook and Other Stories.