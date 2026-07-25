Nisha Susan: Male beauty deserves the spotlight, not toxic masculinity

Last week, Jesse Watters, an American TV news anchor closely associated with the Trump government, made a gleeful announcement. He said, “Women on base, you guys better be careful. Port calls, women in Asia, you better be careful because these guys are gonna be wild animals, and you better watch out.” What were these ridiculous remarks in aid of? The US defence secretary Pete Hegseth (also a former TV personality) had just announced that he wanted mandatory annual testosterone screening for all active-duty service members over the age of 30. Those found to have low testosterone can choose, we are told, to receive testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). On his show, Watters was incredibly excited to talk about TRT and the idea of “high testosterone” US military men who might assault their women colleagues or women in Asia—and, importantly, be as blameless as an elephant in musth.