Skip bombast, build solidarities
SummaryMy admiration has only increased for people willing to organise, build solidarities, work rather than stupidly say castration-castration
One of the strange things about growing older is watching cycles of political drama and asking yourself, “I have been here before. What am I supposed to feel this time?" Back in 2012, I read about the assault and murder of the young woman who was to become known as Nirbhaya. I read the news and knew instantly that unlike the dozens of assaults that were reported the same day, the response from the public would be different. In Delhi, on a bus, gang rape, stranger assault, extreme gory violence, a dead victim, working- class rapists —this particular combination of details can lead to a sexual assault being taken seriously in India.