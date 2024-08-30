Skip bombast, build solidarities

Also read: Why mental health support groups are gaining ground and members

The decade since has been packed wall to wall with extreme public violence of an infinite variety that only some incidents stick out of the brain fog. Against my will, I watched the touchy, tantrum-throwing masculinity of the households I grew up in being extended further to the public space. Papa was always in a useless gussa (anger) and everyone better keep quiet. “What was she wearing?" “Why was she there at night?" Those favourite questions of the public now has dozens of analogues when someone is the victim of an obvious crime. Young Dalit men with moustaches. Any Muslim with a house. Poor Christians without fancy churches. Women who made the mistake of being born in a Karnataka politician’s village. Anyone raped, anyone beaten, anyone crushed to death while forced to sing the national anthem, should gain the public sympathy. But the public’s sympathy is like prasad. It comes in small quantities, you gotta work for it and you don’t always get entry to the temple. The public often concludes that if the bulldozer came to your house, you must deserve it.