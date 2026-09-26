Nisha Susan: Why not let schoolteachers just teach?

Beyond the Classroom

In September, the new duty that actually turned out to be the final exam for teachers’ unions in Punjab was being told to drop whatever they were doing to verify applications for new ration cards under the state government’s “Meri Rasoi” scheme. Already the “regular” work around elections has become onerous as every constituency gets SIR-ed within an inch of its life. In July, two government schools in Delhi (one in Bhalswa and one in GTB Nagar) found that their entire permanent teaching staff had been assigned as Booth Level Officers for SIR. In the Bhalswa school alone, as The Times of India reported then, it meant 15 substitute teachers had to manage 1,200 students across 22 sections. I was good enough at math in school to know that this is a calculation that ends in fractions. Some other schools had not been asked to send even one volunteer, the report said. At least the process is consistently arbitrary in its life-changing, democracy-squashing aesthetic.