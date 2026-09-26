Nisha Susan: Why not let schoolteachers just teach?

What does the management of crop stubble burning have to do with algebra? What do ration cards have to do with nouns and verbs? How is the census related to the Battle of Panipat? If at this point, you thought I am going to plunge you into some TED talk-style interdisciplinary exposition, you are going to be disappointed. (Or relieved, I don’t judge). Stubble-burning management, census enumeration, ration cards are only three of the many complex non-academic tasks assigned to government school teachers in Punjab. And those teachers, they are done with all the extra homework.
What does the management of crop stubble burning have to do with algebra? What do ration cards have to do with nouns and verbs? How is the census related to the Battle of Panipat? If at this point, you thought I am going to plunge you into some TED talk-style interdisciplinary exposition, you are going to be disappointed. (Or relieved, I don’t judge). Stubble-burning management, census enumeration, ration cards are only three of the many complex non-academic tasks assigned to government school teachers in Punjab. And those teachers, they are done with all the extra homework.
In September, several teachers’ unions in Punjab demanded that the government stop assigning them non-academic duties. “Stop giving us these jobs because we are going to stop doing these jobs,” is a summary of the memos and protests that have kicked off. I have to admit stubble-burning management is what gave me pause but why should that be less “normal” compared to what we are familiar with: election duty.
In September, several teachers’ unions in Punjab demanded that the government stop assigning them non-academic duties. “Stop giving us these jobs because we are going to stop doing these jobs,” is a summary of the memos and protests that have kicked off. I have to admit stubble-burning management is what gave me pause but why should that be less “normal” compared to what we are familiar with: election duty.
Depending on which state you work in as a government schoolteacher, you may be asked to do anything from a drug census to data verification of beneficiaries for new government welfare schemes.
Beyond the Classroom
In September, the new duty that actually turned out to be the final exam for teachers’ unions in Punjab was being told to drop whatever they were doing to verify applications for new ration cards under the state government’s “Meri Rasoi” scheme. Already the “regular” work around elections has become onerous as every constituency gets SIR-ed within an inch of its life. In July, two government schools in Delhi (one in Bhalswa and one in GTB Nagar) found that their entire permanent teaching staff had been assigned as Booth Level Officers for SIR. In the Bhalswa school alone, as The Times of India reported then, it meant 15 substitute teachers had to manage 1,200 students across 22 sections. I was good enough at math in school to know that this is a calculation that ends in fractions. Some other schools had not been asked to send even one volunteer, the report said. At least the process is consistently arbitrary in its life-changing, democracy-squashing aesthetic.
The meagre honorariums (that have ranged from ₹2,000 to ₹12,000 across the phases) haven’t made any variety of Booth Level Officer feel particularly great, given that their regular workload grows mountainous in the background. As The News Minute reported in July, ASHA workers assigned SIR duty in Karnataka and Telangana said they were physically exhausted and the honorarium barely paid even for the commutes demanded by this job—grassroots detective plus genealogist plus scribe plus therapist. The state already expects ASHA workers to do a million critical jobs (even before SIR with love was ever dreamt up) but they continue to be temporary workers. In early September, some ASHA workers in Telangana were taken into police custody when they organised a protest against their precarious pay and job security.
For teachers recruited as BLOs, there is also the tooth-and-fang-filled school calendar that marches relentlessly towards internal and final exams. If you are into messy storylines, please look up the PIL filed in July in Delhi high court that challenged the deployment of schoolteachers for SIR. Spoiler alert: It ends with the court ruling that the Election Commission can continue to assign election duties to teachers but they must avoid “unbearable” stress.
Who Pays the Price?
I was mesmerised by the elasticity and bounciness of this adjective. Reports in August say Delhi teachers are still working backbreaking 11-hour days without compensation.
Since I kidnapped you Ancient Mariner style with a story from Punjab, let’s go back there for a bit. On the day I wrote this column, the Union government told the Lok Sabha that Punjab lags behind the national average in unemployment and has disproportionately high joblessness among the 15-29 age group.
Am I wrong in thinking that governments (particularly ones that want gargantuan, illogical capital-shifting tasks done a la Tughlaq) should put their money where their mouth is and hire qualified, unemployed people to do these temporary jobs? Around the world, countries hire and pay poll workers properly, if not extravagantly. We could do that too. We could also make the ASHA workers who are already trained to do a million tasks calendar devi-style, permanent. In such a scenario, a government would have to actually have a realistic line item in their budget for staff and not just the puffy clouds of national interest and duty.
Next year, India turns 80. As Dua Lipa sang (not in Punjab) “training season’s over.”
It would be great if governments had to pay to pursue—I am going to be polite—their passion projects. They could stop going back to the same well again and again—like that one uncle in the family, that one quiet woman in the office who gets penalised for their competence. They could let schoolteachers do the national duty they were originally hired for.
Nisha Susan is the author of The Women who Forgot to Invent Facebook and Other Stories.