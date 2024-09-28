‘Laddus’ to drugs, adulteration is a national crisis

The Tirupati laddu story has continued to roll and roll. It began when the Telugu Desam Party alleged that the temple laddus had been made with ghee mixed with beef tallow, fish oil and other fearsome substances during the regime of the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh. Swept under the green rug is the small print of the allegations—that the temple’s supplier was adulterating the ghee with some kind of cheaper “foreign fat", which could have been anything from soya bean oil, sunflower oil or palm oil. Of course, it was the idea that the laddus had animal fat which spun it into a national controversy with wounded feelings and dark reminders that after all, the previous chief minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is a Christian. This is not the first time that TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has implied that Reddy’s religion gives him evil motivations such as “promoting the desecration of Hindu idols". Not one for subtleties, Naidu had said at a TDP executive meeting in 2021, “You are a Christian CM, you hold the Bible. My favourite God is Lord Venkateswara, your favourite God is Jesus Christ." I am not sure what Reddy was supposed to have said at this point apart from, “Okay, Captain Obvious." Naidu also said back then that someone needs to keep an eye on new churches appearing in the state, again a subtlety-free statement about what he thinks of as an inherently suspicious creation—Christians. Naidu here joins bigoted leaders everywhere in the world in creating scandal about the food ways of minorities. In the US, for instance, right-wing politicians Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are currently running a well-documented misinformation campaign that Haitian immigrants have been eating cats and dogs. Trump’s acolyte Laura Loomer said that White House will “smell like curry" if Kamala Harris becomes the President. Same same.