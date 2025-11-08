So chemistry is about asking the right questions. How do you teach people to ask better questions?

This is a fundamental problem that we face in science. We tend to do (research) for more funding or to publish a paper, but in society, we have such big questions we’re not addressing by asking the right questions of science. One of the very boring questions people ask me is “what will AI do for chemistry?" AI can create questions for a chemist or a scientist. I don’t think AI will, in the short term, be able to invent new chemical reactions, but AI could come up with a conjecture, saying we have plenty of these resources, but none of that, and could you join molecules to potentially solve this problem. AI can make those recognitions in ways that humans tend not to. It can identify problems for humans to solve in chemistry, which could be really useful. The question selection is actually often more important than even the solution. Having said that, I don’t want to make a thing about AI. Chemists are creative people, and if you give them time, they’ll solve it.