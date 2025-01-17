Why nocturnal tourism is set to be one of 2025’s biggest travel trends

In Jordan’s Petra, under a moonless night, a narrow path is lit by flickering candles, throwing deep shadows on the towering walls on either side. Caves, crevices and hidden corners seem to hide a million stories from as long ago as 400 BC. When the path finally opens up at The Treasury, a spectacular set of rock-cut tombs rising almost 130ft, the sight is breathtaking. It is lit by nothing but hundreds of candles placed in paper bags. There are scores of visitors but there is only silence, as each one absorbs its sheer beauty and magnificence. I saw the monument in daylight and it didn’t quite affect me the same way it does at night. The Pyramids of Giza, the Colosseum in Rome, the Mayan ruins at Yucatan, the temples of Khajuraho are but some of the sights that are truly awe-inspiring by day but even better at night.