Noise COO Utsav Malhotra: ‘Your career is not a sprint or marathon. It’s a test match’

The idea behind The Average Advantage had been marinating in Utsav Malhotra’s mind for more than a decade. But it was during the pandemic that he had the time and headspace to put it down on paper. “When I was a middle manager, I had found a guide of sorts to help me navigate the corporate world,” says the chief operating officer (COO) of Noise, one of India’s leading smartwatch makers, when we meet recently on a video call. “As you grow and spend more time in the corporate world, you start getting a ringside view of the circus and realise that the same stories keep playing out.”
Malhotra’s debut book, The Average Advantage, makes for breezy reading, but its message is profound. It is replete with stories that will strongly resonate with the young and ambitious bent on climbing the corporate ladder, even at the expense of their health and happiness.
“Burnout is not a bug in the system,” as Malhotra warns in the book, “For many organisations it is the business model.” He proposes the “Average Advantage” as an antidote to this always-on hustle culture, though it is easy to misunderstand his intentions.
“Average is the statistical reality of any life lived at full capacity,” Malhotra writes. “It is what the line between peaks looks like. It is the ground on which everything extraordinary is built.” Unlike typical self-help books, his isn’t a key to solving all of life’s problems, but rather “A Survival Guide for the Sane, the Skilled, and the Slightly Tired,” as the subtitle puts it. Edited excerpts from the interview:
Had you embraced the advice in the book early on, do you think you would have had a very different career?
If I had the foresight and wisdom to go back and advise myself, I would have told myself not to chase a scorecard defined by the external world, but to define it for myself. That is the outcome I recommend to anybody reading the book: don’t let the world take control.
I plead guilty to jumping onto the hamster wheel. I wasn’t impervious to it. But it’s only when you begin to see some smoke come out of the rubber that you realise you’ve grazed far too close to the ground.
The Gen Z workforce, especially, is under tremendous pressure to perform, confused about the future and have a generally cynical outlook. How do you think they will read your book?
I don’t think the book is prescriptive by any measure. If anything, it adopts a rather irreverent tone. What it has to offer is essentially relief. The real emotional takeaway is for readers to feel okay and be more accepting that there is someone who has been through the trenches offering this advice, and it does not come from a space of privilege. It comes from having experienced all of it.
The cynicism comes from a sense of rebellion. There is a fundamental disagreement between what is expected of this generation and what they believe is the right way to go about it. The book provides frameworks that they can test. For example, the world keeps telling you to ‘follow your passion’, but I think it has fundamentally been sold to us in the reverse. There is no such thing as following one’s passion and automatically finding success. You find success and efficacy at something when you work hard and build skill; the more you do it, that skill becomes your passion.
You and I come from a generation for whom compliance was second nature. The younger generation has grown up questioning those beliefs.... If you can write something where you are able to have a conversation with the reader, that is a game-changer.
That was my attempt with The Average Advantage: ideally, the reader should be able to have that conversation with the book—see themselves and their surroundings and feel as if a slightly wiser, slightly sarcastic friend is sitting across from them and counselling them.