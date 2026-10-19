Noise COO Utsav Malhotra: ‘Your career is not a sprint or marathon. It’s a test match’

One of the most interesting chapters for me is the one on office politics and how to position oneself strategically in an organisation. In the mostly hierarchical culture in corporate India, how do you think this idea sits?

I think it has already changed, whether we choose to accept it or not. The reason there is resistance (in the younger workforce) is because there is denial in the first place. I sit in an office where the average age is 27. That tells you something about the prototype of the leader or generation we’re discussing. When people resent something, they don’t necessarily voice it in the same words. They voice it as dissent, resignations, days off. This generation is beginning to fight the older practices and getting tired of them. Unless we make amends, their exhaustion will manifest in ways where not only outcomes are affected, but the structural fabric itself also needs to be revisited.