Noise COO Utsav Malhotra: ‘Your career is not a sprint or marathon. It’s a test match’

The idea behind The Average Advantage had been marinating in Utsav Malhotra’s mind for more than a decade. But it was during the pandemic that he had the time and headspace to put it down on paper. “When I was a middle manager, I had found a guide of sorts to help me navigate the corporate world,” says the chief operating officer (COO) of Noise, one of India’s leading smartwatch makers, when we meet recently on a video call. “As you grow and spend more time in the corporate world, you start getting a ringside view of the circus and realise that the same stories keep playing out.”
The idea behind The Average Advantage had been marinating in Utsav Malhotra’s mind for more than a decade. But it was during the pandemic that he had the time and headspace to put it down on paper. “When I was a middle manager, I had found a guide of sorts to help me navigate the corporate world,” says the chief operating officer (COO) of Noise, one of India’s leading smartwatch makers, when we meet recently on a video call. “As you grow and spend more time in the corporate world, you start getting a ringside view of the circus and realise that the same stories keep playing out.”
Malhotra’s debut book, The Average Advantage, makes for breezy reading, but its message is profound. It is replete with stories that will strongly resonate with the young and ambitious bent on climbing the corporate ladder, even at the expense of their health and happiness.
Malhotra’s debut book, The Average Advantage, makes for breezy reading, but its message is profound. It is replete with stories that will strongly resonate with the young and ambitious bent on climbing the corporate ladder, even at the expense of their health and happiness.
“Burnout is not a bug in the system,” as Malhotra warns in the book, “For many organisations it is the business model.” He proposes the “Average Advantage” as an antidote to this always-on hustle culture, though it is easy to misunderstand his intentions.
“Average is the statistical reality of any life lived at full capacity,” Malhotra writes. “It is what the line between peaks looks like. It is the ground on which everything extraordinary is built.” Unlike typical self-help books, his isn’t a key to solving all of life’s problems, but rather “A Survival Guide for the Sane, the Skilled, and the Slightly Tired,” as the subtitle puts it. Edited excerpts from the interview:
Had you embraced the advice in the book early on, do you think you would have had a very different career?
If I had the foresight and wisdom to go back and advise myself, I would have told myself not to chase a scorecard defined by the external world, but to define it for myself. That is the outcome I recommend to anybody reading the book: don’t let the world take control.
I plead guilty to jumping onto the hamster wheel. I wasn’t impervious to it. But it’s only when you begin to see some smoke come out of the rubber that you realise you’ve grazed far too close to the ground.
The Gen Z workforce, especially, is under tremendous pressure to perform, confused about the future and have a generally cynical outlook. How do you think they will read your book?
I don’t think the book is prescriptive by any measure. If anything, it adopts a rather irreverent tone. What it has to offer is essentially relief. The real emotional takeaway is for readers to feel okay and be more accepting that there is someone who has been through the trenches offering this advice, and it does not come from a space of privilege. It comes from having experienced all of it.
The cynicism comes from a sense of rebellion. There is a fundamental disagreement between what is expected of this generation and what they believe is the right way to go about it. The book provides frameworks that they can test. For example, the world keeps telling you to ‘follow your passion’, but I think it has fundamentally been sold to us in the reverse. There is no such thing as following one’s passion and automatically finding success. You find success and efficacy at something when you work hard and build skill; the more you do it, that skill becomes your passion.
You and I come from a generation for whom compliance was second nature. The younger generation has grown up questioning those beliefs.... If you can write something where you are able to have a conversation with the reader, that is a game-changer.
That was my attempt with The Average Advantage: ideally, the reader should be able to have that conversation with the book—see themselves and their surroundings and feel as if a slightly wiser, slightly sarcastic friend is sitting across from them and counselling them.
One of the most interesting chapters for me is the one on office politics and how to position oneself strategically in an organisation. In the mostly hierarchical culture in corporate India, how do you think this idea sits?
I think it has already changed, whether we choose to accept it or not. The reason there is resistance (in the younger workforce) is because there is denial in the first place. I sit in an office where the average age is 27. That tells you something about the prototype of the leader or generation we’re discussing. When people resent something, they don’t necessarily voice it in the same words. They voice it as dissent, resignations, days off. This generation is beginning to fight the older practices and getting tired of them. Unless we make amends, their exhaustion will manifest in ways where not only outcomes are affected, but the structural fabric itself also needs to be revisited.
For middle managers, this chapter isn’t really advice: it is a look into what the possible outcomes may be. It is a preview of what might come and therefore encourages people to make choices wisely. There is a clear denial around accepting hierarchy, but there isn’t always a clear way of navigating it. If you have the tools to figure out that navigation, you are likely to come out the other side less burnt out and with some semblance of growth or positivity.
The book shows us how poorly performance-management systems are designed. Your thoughts on appraisals as a reward system?
We often forget the dynamic of visibility, and that’s what the chapter really talks about. Sometimes flying closer to the sun can burn you out. Visibility depends on how workplaces are structured. In a large organisation, you can become invisible and get by, which can be useful for survival. In a small one, every person is in an exposed position, so there is no way to hide.
The point I’m trying to make is that unless you back yourself with skill, you will begin to rely on visibility as a counter to it. Eventually, when the business comes under duress—and every business goes through those cycles—the people whose visibility is not backed by performance are exposed.
With data-based performance evaluation systems, organisations are keen to quantify productivity over qualitative inputs. For example, someone works hard to sell a product, but despite their efforts, fails. Their effort was visible, but the numbers did not come. How would you judge this person?
Evolved performance-evaluation systems typically account for measurable metrics—and for the values the business wants to uphold. Effort can be part of the value that the business wants to recognize, and values have equal credit in mature, well-structured organisations. The problem is not having measures of success but that most of these measures are extremely output-based, not input-driven. Goals are always input-driven. If you quantify the right input metrics, the output is the outcome.
Using your sales example, if my input goal is to conduct a certain number of outreach efforts and ensure the relevant goals are addressed, then a failure to achieve the outcome could depend on other reasons. We are being slightly myopic if we look at it only from an individual perspective. Most performance systems should start with organisation-first goals rather than individual-first goals. If I have a goal of selling a product, the product custodian should also have a shared goal to ensure that the product sells. If the organisation collectively makes a product that does not have product-market fit, we sink or sail together in that case.
You write about peer-to-peer management, which is often ignored as a lever of workplace success.
Management isn’t only top-down or bottom-up; it is also about managing sideways. It is a ‘first amongst equals’ sort of analogy. In reality, we all have to realise that the largest ego in the room is the business ego, not the individual ego. Your career is not a sprint or marathon; it’s a test match. Circumstances change, the pitch changes, the weather changes. There are going to be players who need to grind it out, players who need to be flamboyant, and occasions when you have to duck. Sometimes you realise you have the temperament and ability to excel at one moment; in others, you have to be subservient to somebody else’s leadership. When you work in teams, it isn’t about one permanent leader. It is about designating the leader who is best suited to the circumstances.
Unfortunately, we’ve been fed a cognitive bias that we should be the leader in every situation. The book argues against this outlier worship. It is okay for ten candles to sufficiently light a house collectively rather than one person being the outlier. I don’t need to have all the answers simply because I am designated a leader. I may not have the domain expertise. If we are working on a project where a design manager has to lead, I have to step back. That’s the point.