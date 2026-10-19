Noise COO Utsav Malhotra: ‘Your career is not a sprint or marathon. It’s a test match’

The idea behind The Average Advantage had been marinating in Utsav Malhotra’s mind for more than a decade. But it was during the pandemic that he had the time and headspace to put it down on paper. “When I was a middle manager, I had found a guide of sorts to help me navigate the corporate world,” says the chief operating officer (COO) of Noise, one of India’s leading smartwatch makers, when we meet recently on a video call. “As you grow and spend more time in the corporate world, you start getting a ringside view of the circus and realise that the same stories keep playing out.”