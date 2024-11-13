Getting back to life after festivities
SummaryFestivals and celebrations can make people feel stressed, overwhelmed, and fatigued. Here's how to gradually calm down.
Over the years, I have begun to notice that soon after the festive season celebrations, clients talk about feeling overwhelmed. This feeling can be come from negative as well as positive events. “There is so much happening all at once in the festive season. This evokes a sense of helplessness but also of being overstimulated, staying alert to what’s happening and socialising, which makes me exhausted and evokes anxiety," says a client in her late 30s.
As human beings we can be overwhelmed even when things seem to be going right. In my observation, this state lasts for about two-three weeks after celebrations and festivals. This is can evoke feelings of confusion because we associate “overwhelm" only with negative or unpleasant events.
When there is a set routine or structure to our day, it allows us to feel settled and makes our day predictable. During festivals or weddings, this routine goes for a toss, whether it is disruption to our exercise, eating or sleep schedules or the extent of socialising. This disruption leaves us feeling unsettled and hyper stimulated, contributing to our sense of overwhelm.