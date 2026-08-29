Rohit Brijnath: In the winter of his career, Novak Djokovic still wants more

Now that tennis voyager, Novak Djokovic, in his documentary, The Wolf in Winter, is his echo: “I am always looking to be more,” he said. It’s an ache, a trigger, a twisted, fascinating belief that he’s still not good enough (the “No.1 doubter” he calls himself). Which is why he, 39, his face ascetic lean, his body like a boxer who’s gone too many hard rounds, playing an old man’s schedule of 20 matches this year, is still searching his spare frame for one last reservoir of bloody minded beauty to nourish him.