Rohit Brijnath: In the winter of his career, Novak Djokovic still wants more

We never say this to adventurers charting rivers or those clawing up mountains. We never say high enough or far enough to them. But we say this to athletes who are explorers too, gleefully and crazily venturing where others don’t dare. Would Michael Phelps ever get to 23 Olympic golds, and LeBron James to 43,440 points, or Katie Ledecky to 14 unbeaten years in the 800m freestyle, unless they were infected by some mix of restless spirit, dissatisfaction, self-doubt, perfectionism, obsession?