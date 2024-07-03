Pet obesity epidemic: recognizing, preventing, and treating overweight pets

Certain illnesses can also make pets more susceptible to gaining weight. Some dog breeds tend to gain weight after they are neutered due to a drop in their basal metabolic rate. Conditions like hypothyroidism, where thyroid hormone production is reduced, and other hormonal imbalances can also lead to weight gain. This is why it’s crucial to have a thorough check-up for any pet that is overweight.

Also read: Why you need to ensure basic obedience training for your pets Obesity can lead to numerous health problems. Overweight pets often develop arthritis or joint inflammation because their joints are strained by the extra weight. They’re also at a higher risk of developing diabetes. Cancer has also been linked to obesity. Cardiovascular diseases are more common in obese pets as well. For flat-faced breeds like boxers and pugs, obesity can be life-threatening since the extra fat further narrows their already restricted airways, making breathing even more difficult.

It’s not too difficult to determine whether your pet needs to shed weight. The body condition score chart, available online for both dogs and cats, is a useful tool to assess if your pet is overweight. An ideal weight pet has a visible waist when viewed from the side or top, and you should be able to feel their ribs under a thin layer of fat, though not see them. If your dog or cat lacks a defined waist, it’s a sign that they may need to lose weight.

Weight loss involves making sure the pet eats a diet that doesn’t exceed their required calorie intake. Treats should make up only about 10% of their daily calories, so instead of giving them three-four treats a day, try breaking them into smaller pieces. Regular exercise is just as important and will vary depending on the species and breed. For dogs, aim for at least two brisk 30-minute walks each day. Indoor cats need about 30 minutes of playtime daily, which can be achieved with interactive toys to keep them stimulated and active.

Avoid giving your pet table scraps and human food. This is also important for their gut health. Consult your veterinarian or a certified nutritionist to determine the ideal quantity and type of food for your pet. This will vary for each pet and change with different life stages. For example, an older dog usually needs fewer calories than a young puppy.

I’ve seen many pet parents diligently embark on weight loss journeys with their pets, and the results have been remarkable. Older pets often regain the playful energy of their puppy days after shedding a few kilograms. Flat-faced dogs and cats breathe easier and become more active.

The bond between pet parents and their pets also strengthens as they spend more time engaging in activities that physically and mentally stimulate their furry friends. If your pet is overweight, now is a great time to help them get into better shape, ensuring they enjoy good health for many more years.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.