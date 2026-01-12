Why shared deadlines and daily rituals create romantic sparks better than any curated dating app profile ever could

One evening during a product launch, Mumbai-based PR professional Sneha Vyas, 38, found herself staying back late with a colleague she barely knew outside work. “We were both single, spending time together, talking about everything except work,” she recalls. “It didn’t begin as attraction. It grew through friendship, long conversations and a quiet consistency that eventually shifted into something more.” There was no cinematic spark, no ding of a dating-app, no carefully chosen display photo or algorithmic compatibility score. Just proximity.

By the time the project ended, the two had fallen into a rhythm that felt unexpectedly intimate. What started as colleagues surviving deadlines together became what psychologists describe as situational attachment—an emotional bond shaped by repeated proximity, shared stress and daily ritual rather than deliberate romance. Vyas’ story is far from unusual.

According to recent Ashley Madison-YouGov data, 40% of Indian adults have dated or are dating a colleague, among the highest figures globally. Despite stricter HR guidelines and a booming digital dating culture, office-born attraction seems to be thriving.

The Familiarity Factor Mumbai-based psychologist Pritha Saha Dutta explains that our nervous system is hardwired to bond with people who form part of our daily environment. “This is the proximity principle,” she says. “People we see often such as classmates, coworkers, neighbours, become the people we trust and eventually form attachment with.”

The mechanism is ancient. Before dating apps, before cities, before the idea of self-chosen partnerships, proximity dictated all of human romantic outcomes, shows research. You met and married the people around you. Modern workplaces accidentally recreate these evolutionary conditions: repetition leads to familiarity which leads to ease, and eventually leads to attachment.

“The more frequently we encounter someone, the more attractive they become,” says Saha Dutta, referencing decades of research on the mere exposure effect. “Interacting with a crush functions like a dopamine hit, a small dose of pleasure and reward that keeps pulling us back.”

California-based relationship expert Dr Tammy Nelson, who consults with the dating app Ashley Madison, echoes this: “We fall for people within vicinity not because they’re the most compatible, but because they consistently enter our emotional field.” Your brain interprets constant proximity as predictability, trustworthiness and safety, which are all building blocks of attraction.

This is why workplace crushes feel organic, while dating apps often feel contrived. Reflecting on her past experiences with workplace attraction, writer Salonie Pawar, 26, notes, “In-person interactions feel more natural. You see the real person instead of a curated profile, so the connection develops with more context and less performance.”

Workplaces are emotionally charged ecosystems. Stress is high, stakes are real, and emotions swing between panic and adrenaline, sometimes several times a day. Psychologists note that shared emotional arousal, whether negative or positive, can be misread as attraction. Saha Dutta explains: “High-intensity environments activate adrenaline, cortisol, excitement, frustration, hope. When these states are experienced together, the brain can mistakenly interpret the emotional charge as attraction or deep connection.”

Dr Nelson adds that this mirrors actual couples facing life hardships: “Your brain may feel like surviving a deadline together is the same as surviving something monumental. Shared stress releases neurochemicals that deepen intimacy, including oxytocin, when there’s teamwork or emotional support.” This is why the colleague who calms you during a crisis or supports you in a difficult meeting begins to occupy the emotional space reserved for a partner.

Pawar adds: “If we’re on the same side of the problem, shared frustration becomes something to bond over… you find someone who stands with you. It gives the illusion that your bond is deeper than it actually is.”

Real Chemistry or Emotional Mirage? Is workplace attraction real love or just neurological confusion? “It’s real,” says Saha Dutta, “but not in the way people assume.” She distinguishes two layers: First is the brain’s automatic response which includes familiarity, predictability, repetition and dopamine reward loops. These create the feeling of closeness. The second is genuine connection which requires shared values, emotional maturity, reciprocity, conflict repair and functioning beyond the workplace context.

Most workplace infatuations never make it past layer one. Dr Nelson agrees: “Proximity attraction doesn’t necessarily equal long-term compatibility.” But it feels profound because our attachment system is reacting, not our rational mind. This creates what both experts call relational ambiguity: neither platonic nor romantic, but something dense, compelling, and confusing.

India reports some of the highest workplace romance statistics globally, and the reasons are deeply cultural.

Saha Dutta breaks down the structural drivers. Indians do not have much social freedom, even as adults, and many cannot date just anyone openly. So work can also become a “social loophole”, where offices become acceptable places for men and women to interact. Because of long working hours, colleagues also end up spending more time with each other than with family or friends. Another reason is urban migration—young professionals are often lonely, sometimes far away from their families and friends, and form new pseudo-families at work.

The New Intimacy Accelerator Contrary to belief, hybrid setups haven’t reduced workplace attraction but they’ve intensified certain forms of emotional dependency.

Saha Dutta explains how digital proximity creates its own intimacy: “Seeing colleagues’ homes, pets, partners on video calls, continuous micro-check-ins on Slack/Teams, blurred separation between home stress and work interaction easier idealisation because the brain fills in missing cues all lead to it. Hybrid work gives unusual access with built-in privacy,” she says. “This combination can make attraction feel deeper than expected.”

Dr Nelson adds: “Someone who used to be just a coworker now shows up in your kitchen via Zoom… working from home can be lonely, and having someone check in daily creates emotional dependency.” Digital closeness, it turns out, can be as potent as physical proximity.

When attraction turns personal, the psychological fallout can be complex.

Vyas reflects on the grey zones: “If you work closely or if hierarchy is involved, dynamics can shift quickly. Power equations matter.” Especially when one person is committed elsewhere, the dynamic disrupts team functioning and secrecy becomes habitual. Dr Nelson warns, “It can create a double emotional life, which takes a toll on mental health.”

Pawar says she once replaced her long-term friends with colleagues emotionally because of proximity. “They suddenly became my core circle,” she says, “simply because of the time we spent together.” This creates an outsized emotional dependence on a coworker. Breakups at work don’t allow clean exits. Everyday exposure forces unresolved emotions into constant circulation.

Dating apps show you a profile. Work shows you a person in motion, under pressure, at their best and worst. As Vyas puts it, “Any space where you interact in person feels more natural. You see the real person instead of a curated profile.” Pawar likens office courtship to “Victorian flirting: will they/won’t they tension that feels thrilling and not orchestrated toward a specific goal.” People crave authenticity, and workplaces unintentionally supply it.

In the end, workplace attraction is less a moral failure and more a psychological inevitability. Humans are wired to bond with the people they see often, rely on, and emotionally survive things with. In offices where proximity, pressure, and shared purpose collide, the brain does what it has always done: it attaches. The real work, then, isn’t in denying attraction, but in understanding it, so that familiarity isn’t mistaken for fate, and situational closeness isn’t confused for lasting connection.

