Office work is a bigger pain in the back

Earlier this year, Puja M., 35, a marketing professional, developed a back problem so severe that she was bedridden for five months. She had been spending at least 10 hours a day in front of her office laptop. “I thought it was just a spasm. But years of working on a laptop and poor posture had caused my spine to become unnaturally straight,” says the Delhi resident. After months of bed rest and excruciating physiotherapy, which was not covered by her medical insurance, she is now able to move again and has returned to work.
In Mumbai, Jayesh Kumar, 33, had trouble working for a week last month because of debilitating neck pain. “The spasm was so severe that I even had trouble lying down,” recalls the IT professional.
Chances are that at least one person on your team has complained of back, neck or shoulder pain. According to meta-analyses of studies conducted in India published in the Journal of Occupational Health in January 2024, work-related musculoskeletal disorders have emerged in recent years as a significant workplace health issue. Lower-back pain was reported by 60% of employees, followed by neck pain (40%) and shoulder pain (36%), says Kulin Shah, co-founder and chief operating officer of Onsurity, an employee healthcare and benefits platform serving start-ups and small businesses in India.
This is in line with the global rise in the burden of low-back pain, which was exacerbated by changes in work and daily routines during covid-19, according to the Global Burden of Disease study published in The Lancet in 2023.
India’s office economy has powered growth and prosperity. But for millions of workers, the price of desk-bound work is increasingly being paid in pain. India Inc.’s offices are emerging as important sites of work-related health problems, even as greater attention to employee welfare has made factories safer. Back, neck and shoulder pain and stiffness—symptoms commonly associated with musculoskeletal disorders—are affecting office workers across sectors. In India, acute and chronic illnesses can cost employers up to 30 days of productivity per employee each year, according to the Employee Health Report 2025, compiled by Plum Insurance, an India-based employee health benefits platform. “When employees spend more than 30 days a year managing health challenges, companies forfeit up to ₹5 lakh per employee in lost productivity,” says Saurabh Arora, chief technology officer and co-founder of Plum.
Orthopaedics is the fifth-largest category by percentage for which employees book telehealth consultations on Plum, says Arora.
Of those orthopaedic consultations, a third relate to back and spine issues—conditions associated with poor posture and prolonged sitting.