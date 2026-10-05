Office work is a bigger pain in the back

Earlier this year, Puja M., 35, a marketing professional, developed a back problem so severe that she was bedridden for five months. She had been spending at least 10 hours a day in front of her office laptop. “I thought it was just a spasm. But years of working on a laptop and poor posture had caused my spine to become unnaturally straight,” says the Delhi resident. After months of bed rest and excruciating physiotherapy, which was not covered by her medical insurance, she is now able to move again and has returned to work.
Earlier this year, Puja M., 35, a marketing professional, developed a back problem so severe that she was bedridden for five months. She had been spending at least 10 hours a day in front of her office laptop. “I thought it was just a spasm. But years of working on a laptop and poor posture had caused my spine to become unnaturally straight,” says the Delhi resident. After months of bed rest and excruciating physiotherapy, which was not covered by her medical insurance, she is now able to move again and has returned to work.
In Mumbai, Jayesh Kumar, 33, had trouble working for a week last month because of debilitating neck pain. “The spasm was so severe that I even had trouble lying down,” recalls the IT professional.
In Mumbai, Jayesh Kumar, 33, had trouble working for a week last month because of debilitating neck pain. “The spasm was so severe that I even had trouble lying down,” recalls the IT professional.
Chances are that at least one person on your team has complained of back, neck or shoulder pain. According to meta-analyses of studies conducted in India published in the Journal of Occupational Health in January 2024, work-related musculoskeletal disorders have emerged in recent years as a significant workplace health issue. Lower-back pain was reported by 60% of employees, followed by neck pain (40%) and shoulder pain (36%), says Kulin Shah, co-founder and chief operating officer of Onsurity, an employee healthcare and benefits platform serving start-ups and small businesses in India.
This is in line with the global rise in the burden of low-back pain, which was exacerbated by changes in work and daily routines during covid-19, according to the Global Burden of Disease study published in The Lancet in 2023.
India’s office economy has powered growth and prosperity. But for millions of workers, the price of desk-bound work is increasingly being paid in pain. India Inc.’s offices are emerging as important sites of work-related health problems, even as greater attention to employee welfare has made factories safer. Back, neck and shoulder pain and stiffness—symptoms commonly associated with musculoskeletal disorders—are affecting office workers across sectors. In India, acute and chronic illnesses can cost employers up to 30 days of productivity per employee each year, according to the Employee Health Report 2025, compiled by Plum Insurance, an India-based employee health benefits platform. “When employees spend more than 30 days a year managing health challenges, companies forfeit up to ₹5 lakh per employee in lost productivity,” says Saurabh Arora, chief technology officer and co-founder of Plum.
Orthopaedics is the fifth-largest category by percentage for which employees book telehealth consultations on Plum, says Arora.
Of those orthopaedic consultations, a third relate to back and spine issues—conditions associated with poor posture and prolonged sitting.
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While Puja attributes her back problem to poor office furniture, Jayesh believes his injury was caused by long hours and an unhealthy work culture. Data from Onsurity suggests that work-related musculoskeletal problems are more commonly associated with prolonged sitting, poor ergonomics and repetitive work than with traumatic injuries.
“Among corporate employees, especially those with desk jobs, the injuries are primarily chronic in nature due to a combination of poor equipment ergonomics and prolonged work hours,” explains Rahul Gupta, senior director for neurosurgery and head of the department for neuro and spine surgery at Fortis Hospital, Noida.
Several factors stack up against the body over time—sitting for too long, staying in the same position for extended periods, the repetitive use of a keyboard and mouse, poorly designed workstations, not getting up and moving enough, and generally poor physical conditioning. “Stress, heavy workloads and feeling like you have little say over how your day runs can make things worse too,” says Navita Purohit Vyas, chief of pain and palliative medicine at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.
Long hours hunched over computers and phones, working days that stretch late into the evening, and little time for movement have become a familiar part of office life. Sedentary lifestyles, prolonged sitting and limited physical activity—all compounded by long working hours—are risk factors for musculoskeletal problems. The pressure to work longer hours can leave little time, or even motivation, for exercise, healthcare and relationships outside work. With repeated calls for 70-hour work weeks as a route to success, this tension between work and wellbeing is becoming harder to ignore.
Plum’s survey published in 2025 surveyed working professionals across the country and found that 35% of India Inc. employees do not exercise because they lack the time, while 30% say time constraints are the biggest barrier to accessing quality mental healthcare. Another 35% say lack of time affects their relationships outside work.
“India’s average working week is 46 hours, roughly 10 hours more than the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, or Australia. That’s before accounting for commutes… 52% of employees spend over an hour travelling to work every day, which effectively turns a 48-hour work week into a 53-hour week,” adds Arora.
Zoom, Teams and Meet have brought flexibility to office life, but they have also blurred the boundaries of the working day, making employees available for calls well beyond office hours. “Organisations need to put working arrangements in place to ensure employees are not required to work beyond a certain time of day or for more than a certain number of hours,” says Thanuja Lakshmikanth, a senior HR professional in Bengaluru.
WHEN WELLNESS STAYS AT WORK
Office design, layouts and furniture, as well as the focus on employee health, have improved significantly over the past decade, particularly since the pandemic. Today, many organisations allow employees to choose their chairs and opt for standing or sitting desks, says Lakshmikanth.
But not every chair marketed as ergonomic necessarily offers adequate support, warns Arora. “A truly ergonomic chair starts at around ₹50,000. How many organisations can afford, or are willing, to pay that much per employee?”
While employee health insurance is not mandatory for all businesses, it has increasingly become a standard workplace benefit. Companies of varying sizes now point to insurance, regular health camps, on-site doctors, telemedicine support and healthier food options in canteens as part of their employee health and welfare initiatives. Some also organise group treks and hikes, on-site yoga and fitness classes, while others reimburse travel and registration costs for employees participating in fitness events such as long-distance races.
Yet many of these initiatives still keep employees within the orbit of the workplace, rather than giving them time and space to truly switch off. And participation often comes with an implicit caveat: these activities cannot come at the expense of calls, meetings or work.
The annual sports day at many companies in India tends to revolve around cricket, which may explain its popularity. But the “health initiative” comes just once a year. At a time when sedentary lifestyles and long working hours are associated with back, neck and shoulder problems, what is needed is a sustained health initiative that encourages employees to stay active and helps restore some balance between work and life, says Lakshmikanth.
The cost of being desk-, laptop- or phone-bound is not limited to a sore back or stiff neck. Left unchecked, physical inactivity can become part of a larger cycle, affecting energy, productivity and mental wellbeing. “There’s only one way this story goes: a cycle that reinforces itself over time, where a sedentary job leads to physical inactivity, which contributes to musculoskeletal problems, chronic pain and fatigue, all of which can feed into mental distress,” says Arora. “The longer this continues, the harder it becomes to break the cycle.”