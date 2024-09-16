Yoga poses for the office chair bound

With demanding schedules, adding yoga to your routine might feel like just another task. But there are ways you can incorporate yoga into a busy workday. All you need is a chair, a mat and some determination.

Here’s a list of yoga poses you can do at your desk, before and after a meal. Engaging in intense activity soon after eating can lead to discomfort, so wait at least two hours after a meal.

Seated spinal twist (reedh sanchalan asana): Sit upright on your chair with your feet flat on the floor. Inhale and lengthen your spine. Exhale and twist your torso to the left, placing your right hand on the back of the chair and your left hand on your right knee for support. Hold the twist for a few breaths, then slowly return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. This pose aids digestion and enhances circulation, alleviating post-meal sluggishness.

Standing back bend (ardha chakrasana): Stand with your feet hip-width apart and place hands on the lower back for support. Inhale and gently arch your back, lifting the chest towards the ceiling. Keep the knees slightly bent. Hold the pose for a few breaths, then return to a neutral standing position. This pose improves spinal flexibility.

Triangle pose (trikonasana): Stand with your feet about a foot apart, with arms extended to the sides. Turn the right foot out 90 degrees and the left foot slightly in. Exhale and lean to your right, reaching the right hand towards the right foot while extending your left arm upwards. Keep your body in a straight line and gaze up at your left hand. Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides. This pose improves body balance and focus.

Seated forward bend (paschimottanasana): Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you. Inhale and lengthen your spine. Exhale and bend forward from the hips, reaching for your feet or shins. Hold the stretch for a few breaths, then slowly return to the starting position. This pose helps calm the mind.

Cobra pose (bhujangasana): Lie face down on the floor with your legs extended and the top of your feet pressing into the ground. Place the hands under the shoulders, elbows close to the body. Inhale and lift your chest off the floor, using your back muscles and arms. Keep the elbows slightly bent and shoulders away from the ears. Hold for a few breaths, then lower back down. This pose provides relief from the physical strain of prolonged sitting.

Varun Veer is founder of Lifeyoga.