One of India's oldest jails is now a hub for fashion and arts
SummaryThe Aguad Port and Jail Complex is a tourist attraction that informs about Goa’s past and celebrates India's culture and fashion
Prabhakar Dattaram Naik vividly remembers the green cliff he was dragged to by the Portuguese police in January 1958. The morning sun was tender but all his 24-year-old body could feel was pain and anger. The night before he had been arrested for distributing leaflets and posters encouraging Goans to fight Portuguese colonial rule, and locked in a chamber at Aguad, then Goa’s central jail. At the top of the cliff, overlooking the Arabian Sea, Naik was told to mend his ways or he would be thrown into the sea.
In 10 days, on 18 June, Naik will be at Aguad—the place where he was imprisoned for two days 66 years ago, before being moved to another jail for a month—along with other freedom fighters. The occasion: Goa Revolution Day, the day freedom fighters Ram Manohar Lohia and Julião Menezes started the civil disobedience movement against Portuguese rule in 1946. Goa was liberated on 19 December 1961.
The cliff is still there. But the jail complex, nestled against Sinquerim Hill in Candolim, is nothing like its former self. Two years ago, the 1612-built Aguad Port & Jail Complex, once Goa’s biggest prison that the Portuguese used to incarcerate freedom fighters like T.B. Cunha and Lohia, opened to public as a modern cultural and arts venue—perhaps a first such government initiative in India—telling a story of Goa beyond its beaches and churches.