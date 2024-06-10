One of India's oldest jails is now a hub for fashion and arts

“The Portuguese had their presence in India longer than the Mughals. Yet most of us have not really been taught about Portuguese colonial history; we’ve been brought up on a diet of English colonial history. Goa has its own quirkiness like the music, the colours, the food, all influenced by Portuguese. We don’t want to lose that," says Chopra. “We do music events, fêtes (started by the church to sell homemade trinkets and food items), fashion exhibitions, cultural events, all keeping in mind what they stand for."