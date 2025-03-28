Lounge
Can we leave the Olive ridley turtle nesting beaches alone?
Neha Sinha 6 min read 28 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryHundreds of thousands of Olive ridley turtles nest on beaches along India's eastern coast. They need a stretch of unhindered sand just once a year, but are facing multiple threats while nesting
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The sound of the sea was music—rock music. Hum, roll, crash, cymbal, hum, roll. We were on the shore, just behind the surf, in complete darkness. When we started sand-walking, the moon had been a scythe in the sky, cutting the dark only a little. Now, the moon had set. The stars were out. I was walking blind.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less