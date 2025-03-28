My marine biologist friend said to me: Close your eyes/ press them with your hands for two minutes/ when you open them again/ you will be able to see in the dark. In that dreamscape, it sounded like a magical spell. I raised my grubby hands—brined in sea salt—to my suddenly tender eyes, carrying out the spell. Two minutes later, I could see. A little. There were two layers of waves in front of us, crashing majestically and noisily. Of all things to distinguish, they drew the eye the most. One was a higher line of waves, pushing out towards the beach with decisive force. The other was a smaller, gentler layer—frothy wedding cake tiers—which shattered into nothing on to the surf. Within the shades of black and grey, I realised the waves gave out a faint bio-luminescence, a touch of neon. And above them, I could pick out the Big Bear and the Orion’s belt in the sky. Were we seeing from the light from the neon-white foam of the sea, or the pinpricks from the sky? It was hard to be certain. I only knew that as I walked clumsily on the sand, thinking of camels that sailed through grit with not a foot out of place, that this was a special place.