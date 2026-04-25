A new book reveals the invisible forces behind the decisions and choices we make

Oliver Sweet opens his book, The Rules That Make Us: How Culture Shapes the Way We Act, Think, Buy and Believe, with a joke. Culture and Cognition walk into a bar. Cognition studies the menu carefully, weighing options, considering moods, wondering about the barman’s skill. It leans over to Culture: “I’ve made a choice.” Culture looks up. “I’ll have what they’re having.”

It is a terrific opening: crisp, clean, and carrying more weight than its lightness suggests. Because that, in essence, is Sweet’s central argument: that culture is the invisible architecture of our choices, the water which the fish live in but cannot see. We do not decide so much as inherit our decisions. We imagine ourselves as individuals exercising free will when we are, in fact, deeply scripted by the communities, rituals, and value systems around us.

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This is, at its best, a genuinely thought-provoking book. Sweet, who has spent years running anthropological research projects at market research company Ipsos, brings an insider’s eye to close details through revealing anecdotes, startling statistics or cultural oddities that illuminate a wider truth.

His observation that Britons think nothing of using a host’s bathroom while the French consider this a social transgression at formal occasions is the kind of thing that makes you pause, smile, and then wonder what other assumptions you carry around without examination. His discussion of how we ascribe characteristics to race, gender, and sexuality while erasing individual complexity, feels particularly timely.

The Implicit Association Test developed by Harvard University, which the book invokes, remains one of the most sobering tools available to anyone who believes themselves free of unconscious bias. In the Indian context, where unexamined assumptions around caste and community function as the invisible grammar of social life, this argument lands with particular force.

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Sweet’s professional background does cast a shadow. To his credit, he is transparent about it. His years advising corporations on cultural insight for commercial ends shape every chapter, though perhaps more than he acknowledges. There is a persistent gravitational pull in this book toward the consumer and the customer. Anthropology, at its finest, is the study of what it means to be human in all the beautiful, tragic, inexplicable fullness of that condition. What Sweet often gives us instead is a study of what it means to be a customer, which is no doubt relevant, but a narrower thing. That said, Sweet’s commercial work has not been confined to toothpaste and pet food; his applied anthropology has also been directed at genuinely consequential ends, including work aimed at encouraging HIV testing among men in South Africa.

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One of the book’s more distinctive contributions is its insistence that culture does not announce itself in grand ideological statements but in small, unremarkable gestures, including unspoken rules around authority, the unexamined assumptions about time, reciprocity, and trust that govern how people actually behave rather than how they think they behave. This is where Sweet’s years of fieldwork give the book its texture. He is less interested in culture as abstraction than as something you can observe in a roomful of people.

This tension between the practical and the commercial crystallises in his discussion of Sensodyne toothpaste in India, where cultural insight repositioned brushing one’s teeth as a ritual of Ayurvedic purification. Sweet presents this as a triumphant example of culture’s power in action. A more disinterested observer might call it a cautionary tale about culture’s manipulation since Sensodyne is no more effective for most people’s teeth than considerably cheaper alternatives on the shelf below it. What is being sold is not dental hygiene but cultural mythology, and Sweet’s enthusiasm for this phenomenon, rather than unease, reveals where the book’s true allegiances lie.

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It is tempting to hold up Dutch social psychologist Geert Hofstede, whose work the book refers to, as the sterner academic against whom Sweet falls short. Hofstede’s foundational insight that culture constitutes the “collective programming of the mind” is the serious scaffolding beneath Sweet’s more accessible argument. Hofstede was mapping values across societies, not helping corporations sell toothpaste, and the difference matters. But it is worth noting that Hofstede’s methodology has itself attracted significant criticism for reifying national stereotypes, reducing the enormous complexity of human societies to tidy dimensional scores. The charge of erasing individual complexity that Sweet levels at identity-scripting could equally be directed at Hofstede’s national culture indices.

Where the book becomes genuinely urgent, and where Sweet most convincingly escapes his commercial brief, is in its treatment of artificial intelligence and culture. If culture is the invisible water in which we swim, AI models are being trained on the sediment of that water, saturated with all our accumulated prejudices, hierarchies, and exclusions. The biases embedded in the data are not incidental to AI; they are constitutive of it. Sweet’s choice of Noonoouri, the Chinese AI influencer signed to Warner Music, is an inspired illustration of how AI is not simply reflecting culture but actively generating it, creating new role models, new aesthetic norms, and new aspirations assembled from training data that encodes the past as though it were the future. This section, the most ambitious in the book, is also the least empirically grounded. Sweet is more comfortable in the observational register than the analytical one here, and readers who want rigorous engagement with the research literature on algorithmic bias may find themselves reaching for Kate Crawford’s Atlas of AI to fill the gaps.

The Rules That Make Us: By Oliver Sweet, Hachette India, 304 pages, ₹699

Equally arresting is Sweet’s observation about social media and creativity. By performing identity rather than exploring it, younger generations are losing their appetite for the reckless, ungoverned experimentation that has always driven creative breakthroughs. The teenager who might once have dyed their hair an alarming colour, or fallen briefly in love with an incomprehensible genre of music, is now calculating the likes each of these might earn. The book’s treatment of the Pride movement offers a necessary counterpoint: here culture is not only a cage, but something enough people have refused to remain inside. Counterculture is itself a cultural force, and this tension between culture as constraint and culture as means of liberation is one of the book’s richest threads.

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The rise of same-political party marriages in the US, where politics now shapes who we love, is one of the book’s more striking examples. Sweet sees this as proof of how deeply culture reaches. But it could just as easily be read as a warning: sometimes culture doesn’t open us up, it shuts us down.

Unfortunately, the book ends by descending from these intellectual heights into a listicle of five fieldwork techniques for understanding people better. After the sophistication of the AI argument, the identity discussion, and the analysis of cultural shift, to arrive at a how-to appendix feels like leaving a grand library to find yourself in an airport bookshop. The self-help tone sits uneasily with the intellectual ambition of the preceding chapters.

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Fortunately, the best thing in the book survives this deflation. Sweet’s invitation to place oneself inside a community one does not belong to—to sit in a synagogue or a mosque or a temple not one’s own, to absorb unfamiliarity without judgment—is the most honestly anthropological passage in it. Othering is the great pathology of our times. The antidote is not cultural theory but cultural encounter: the willingness to be briefly disoriented or outright wrong.

The Rules That Make Us is worth reading for the arguments it provokes as much as the ones it makes. Sweet is a sharp and entertaining writer, and his observations about identity, AI, and belonging are genuinely stimulating. The book is best read as ambitious popular social science, uneven in its allegiances but alive to ideas that matter rather than as academic anthropology. As such, the reader would do well to keep one eye trained on the subtitle throughout. A book that promises to explain how culture shapes the way we think, act, and believe, inevitably reveals its true priorities in that telling last word: buy.

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Sundeep Khanna is a regular Mint columnist and author of business books.