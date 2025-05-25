This new book asks what if there were no silver lining to failure?
Summary‘On Failing’, a recently launched collection of essays edited by writer Amit Chaudhuri, contests the idea of success being the only benchmark for humans to live by
On 23 February 1821, a young English doctor suffering from tuberculosis breathed his last on a tiny bed in a house near the Spanish Steps in Rome. In the last six years of his brief life, this 25-year-old man, who looked more like a wispy boy, had begun to write poetry. He had even published four volumes of his work, but none had sold much or got favourable reviews. His dying wish to his friends was to have the epitaph, “Here lies One Whose Name was Writ in Water," engraved on his gravestone. It was duly honoured.