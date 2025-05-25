This new book asks what if there were no silver lining to failure?

Bengali poet Ranajit Das’s acerbic reflections on his own “failure" meander through the life and times of Jibanananda Das (no relation of his), but the best piece in the collection, coming right after, is American writer Lydia Davis’s Learning to Sing. The second person narrator of the story (or is it a piece of memoir?) is a middle-aged woman, who has decided to learn to sing formally in the autumn of her life. She is well conversant with the grammar of music, reads the score in front of her effortlessly, but her voice keeps betraying her, stopping short of hitting the right note or sounding croaky to her own ears. She isn’t planning to be a star performer at this stage in her life, but she is driven by an inner resolve to achieve a certain level of excellence.