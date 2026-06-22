‘One Insane Idea’: A practical framework to turn bold concepts into a lasting business

Creating Value

A business idea must create value for everyone involved—the provider, the enabler and the user. Everyone involved in the solution should get something of value in return. Let us say that I start a service to make custom t-shirts. If the customization is limited to simply printing a logo on a t-shirt for ₹50, then it is something a user can afford, but if the customization involves producing a t-shirt in a new size using new machinery, I cannot ask a user to cover the additional cost. It would not provide tangible value to the user, and it would not be a viable option for them. Now, let us look at an enabler. Let us say that I want to run a bus service between Delhi and Mumbai every 15 minutes, instead of an existing bus service that runs every 2 hours. The existing bus service is able to secure more than 20 passengers in 2 hours for each trip, so it makes enough money to cover fuel and driver costs. But if I cannot secure more than five passengers in 15 minutes, I cannot make enough money to pay for the fuel and the driver costs for the trip. It would not provide tangible value to the bus owner, the enabler. Needless to say, if a provider sells a product for less than what it cost to make it, it would not be tangible for the provider. … A business may not be viable if it does not have a big enough market. The laws of money are like the laws of physics; they cannot be violated.