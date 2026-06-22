‘One Insane Idea’: A practical framework to turn bold concepts into a lasting business

Ideas should be templates. An idea can turn into a concrete solution when it can be used and reused. When an idea is difficult to execute for a user, it becomes difficult to execute it again and again. And if an idea can’t be repeatable, it will not grow and reach enough users.
Let us say that we came up with a fun board game. Is this a repeatable idea? A board game is usually small, so it can be played in most spaces, does not need anything more, does not require a lot of preparation or skill, and can be carried around with ease. But if the idea is to build a sports facility in every nook and corner of the country, is it a repeatable idea? Each new facility will require the right space, the right permissions, the right support staff, enough users and constant maintenance. It can be done, but it has its limitations.
The repeatability of an idea also dictates how fast it can grow, and how fast it can reach enough users. Asking dedicated taxis to provide pooling services seems repeatable, but asking everyday users to provide pooling services to others is not always easy. Creating a simple, constant, repeatable template for an idea is nearly as important as the idea itself.