‘One Insane Idea’: A practical framework to turn bold concepts into a lasting business

Ideas should be templates. An idea can turn into a concrete solution when it can be used and reused. When an idea is difficult to execute for a user, it becomes difficult to execute it again and again. And if an idea can’t be repeatable, it will not grow and reach enough users.
Ideas should be templates. An idea can turn into a concrete solution when it can be used and reused. When an idea is difficult to execute for a user, it becomes difficult to execute it again and again. And if an idea can’t be repeatable, it will not grow and reach enough users.
Let us say that we came up with a fun board game. Is this a repeatable idea? A board game is usually small, so it can be played in most spaces, does not need anything more, does not require a lot of preparation or skill, and can be carried around with ease. But if the idea is to build a sports facility in every nook and corner of the country, is it a repeatable idea? Each new facility will require the right space, the right permissions, the right support staff, enough users and constant maintenance. It can be done, but it has its limitations.
Let us say that we came up with a fun board game. Is this a repeatable idea? A board game is usually small, so it can be played in most spaces, does not need anything more, does not require a lot of preparation or skill, and can be carried around with ease. But if the idea is to build a sports facility in every nook and corner of the country, is it a repeatable idea? Each new facility will require the right space, the right permissions, the right support staff, enough users and constant maintenance. It can be done, but it has its limitations.
The repeatability of an idea also dictates how fast it can grow, and how fast it can reach enough users. Asking dedicated taxis to provide pooling services seems repeatable, but asking everyday users to provide pooling services to others is not always easy. Creating a simple, constant, repeatable template for an idea is nearly as important as the idea itself.
The Test of Time and Change
Ideas stand on shaky grounds. We often build ideas on the basis of a few assumptions. And assumptions may not always hold true. For example, let us say we have an idea to build a health monitoring app, which can track vital health parameters. A user would have to tell the app what they have eaten every day. A few users who are avid fitness enthusiasts might do it. But a big assumption is that many users will have the will and discipline to make this effort each day. Historically, it has been observed that people have made prolonged efforts to cure diseases rather than prevent them. It is just plain human nature to take things for granted. Therefore, the underlying assumption that users will have the will and discipline to record what they eat may simply not hold true. So can this idea become a real endeavour when the base assumption may not hold true or may not hold true for enough users? Whenever we test ideas, we also need to test for the endurance of the assumptions that hold them upright.
Will It Really Work?
Making things happen in the real world is not easy. Let us say that I run a trucking business. I want to get my trucks from source to destination as quickly as possible. I could provide my truck drivers updates on the fastest routes in real time. I could pay toll booths in advance to ensure quicker passage. I could get more creative and build a mobile fuel vehicle that refuels the truck during loading so it does not have to stop at fuel stations. It is possible, it is attainable. But I cannot ask the drivers to run at 300kmph. I cannot ask the drivers to take a longer route to avoid paying the toll. And, of course, I cannot give drivers adrenaline injections to keep them awake for 24 hours. This is not attainable.
It is useful to chart out the steps of your idea in the real world, and assess whether it can really happen—whether it follows the rules of possibility. And if something seems difficult to execute, then we will know that the difficulty itself is an area which needs ideation and innovation. …
Creating Value
A business idea must create value for everyone involved—the provider, the enabler and the user. Everyone involved in the solution should get something of value in return. Let us say that I start a service to make custom t-shirts. If the customization is limited to simply printing a logo on a t-shirt for ₹50, then it is something a user can afford, but if the customization involves producing a t-shirt in a new size using new machinery, I cannot ask a user to cover the additional cost. It would not provide tangible value to the user, and it would not be a viable option for them. Now, let us look at an enabler. Let us say that I want to run a bus service between Delhi and Mumbai every 15 minutes, instead of an existing bus service that runs every 2 hours. The existing bus service is able to secure more than 20 passengers in 2 hours for each trip, so it makes enough money to cover fuel and driver costs. But if I cannot secure more than five passengers in 15 minutes, I cannot make enough money to pay for the fuel and the driver costs for the trip. It would not provide tangible value to the bus owner, the enabler. Needless to say, if a provider sells a product for less than what it cost to make it, it would not be tangible for the provider. … A business may not be viable if it does not have a big enough market. The laws of money are like the laws of physics; they cannot be violated.
Ideas need space to stand on their own feet. When we bring an idea into the world, it needs time to make its own mistakes. If it enters into a world where many similar ideas exist already, it will not be able to create enough value for itself, or for the users, and will certainly have no space to make mistakes. Suppose we launch a service for shared transportation. This would mean that a large truck can take goods from different providers if they both need to send them to the same destination. The idea seems promising and may be useful in certain situations. But once we bring it into the real world, we may realize that there are already many transport vehicles of various sizes available. A provider need may not need a shared vehicle, but could simply hire one that suits the volume of goods to be sent, (requiring us to tweak our idea).
We can see that all these parameters are quite necessary for making an idea realistic. It is this framework that we will use time and again when we ideate.
Edited excerpt published with permission from Penguin Random House India.
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