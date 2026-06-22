‘One Insane Idea’: A practical framework to turn bold concepts into a lasting business

Let us say that we came up with a fun board game. Is this a repeatable idea? A board game is usually small, so it can be played in most spaces, does not need anything more, does not require a lot of preparation or skill, and can be carried around with ease. But if the idea is to build a sports facility in every nook and corner of the country, is it a repeatable idea? Each new facility will require the right space, the right permissions, the right support staff, enough users and constant maintenance. It can be done, but it has its limitations.