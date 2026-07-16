‘Bharat Bluff’: How the dream of Digital India opened the door to scamsters

Take UPI… UPI is so successful that Indians do more than 600 million transactions on the network every month and move more than ₹80,000 crore on it every day. It is because UPI is so convenient and widely used that UPI-related scams are also very common in India. … So, is there a way to demand more information, better protection, and make the UPI system more accountable? One way would be to demand this from UPI apps such as Google Pay or PhonePe. But these are private companies and so they will do what they can to protect their business. If their databases are breached, or if they make changes in their terms of service that endanger the data of their users, there are no enforceable rules in India right now to stop such private companies from doing so.