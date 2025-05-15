How to make evacuation drills accessible for the disabled

All of last week, 31-year-old Amrit Khurana tried to tune into family conversations about the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. A non-verbal autistic person based in Noida, she could follow the discussions to a limited extent. “She could not chip in but would ask limited questions. A lot of our family members are in the defence services, and we would talk about them. She would ask in short sentences about their whereabouts," says her mother Aarti. “I was not sure how to explain all of this to her."

Like the rest of the country, Noida underwent blackout simulations and evacuation drills. However, there was very little information about making these drills inclusive for people with disabilities or about having these difficult conversations around conflict. Aarti ran some searches online and came across a guide published by Siddhant Shah, disability access consultant and founder of Access For ALL, and Rohan Marathe, head of A11y at the same organisation, which aims to improve access through design and advocacy. Titled ‘How Inclusive and Accessible is Your Evacuation Mock Drill’, this succinct resource focuses on inclusive evacuation preparedness and drills for all the stakeholders, whether persons with disabilities, caregivers or corporate disability inclusion leaders. Available as a free download in PDF, audio guide and screen reader formats, this document is covers three aspects—creating an emergency go bag, evacuation plans and shelter-in-place—for persons with hearing, visual and motor impairment and with neurodiverse sensitivities. Efforts are underway to create a Braille version.

“When I read the guide, which was readily available on social media, it hit me hard. We should be making conversations and drills more inclusive for everyone," says Aarti. In the context of evacuation preparedness for those with neurodiverse sensitivities, Shah mentions that caregivers ought to have a visual story to explain emergencies. Under the section ‘shelter-in-place’, he suggests limited exposure to news or loud sounds to reduce anxiety and to keep routines as consistent as possible.

Aarti decided to follow the guidelines and made visual cards for Amrit—a sort of a snakes-and-ladders game on paper. “I drew the two countries and a conflict map, and created visual cues around what we plan to do in case of a blackout or in case we are not together during evacuation. It is difficult to gauge how much Amrit understands, but it is important to make this effort," says Aarti. While the two countries have announced a ceasefire, the resource continues to be significant in case of any eventuality, natural or manmade.

