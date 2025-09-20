Neha Sinha: Why India’s ‘wastelands’ are biodiversity hotspots in disguise

Between Kaas, Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, we spotted marvels. The pretty pink impatiens—named so because their seed pods explode impatiently when touched—were ubiquitous. You may have another kind of impatiens in your garden. But on the plateaus, there were also less familiar plants. One had a striking pink flower, with arms splaying out in the aspect of an underwater octopus. The tentacles were covered with sticky drops, and the syrup on the drops gleamed with the promise of dense, luminous perfection. It was like pulling the sun into a glass jar, or seeing an heirloom moonstone in an old cupboard. This is the Indian sundew, a plant that shows teeth. Or to be more specific, a plant that eats insects—lured in by that fabulous “dew". The numerous purple flowers running over the plateau were also insectivorous—bladderworts with “bladder" like portions which snagged insects. There were other plants that were parasites, yet other which were epiphytes—orchids with delicate, ephemeral blooms that took turns flowering, depending on the month. In the rock pools, we saw the mist reflected whenever it stopped raining. A leech or two probed the air like a heat-seeking missile. Endemic plants grew in precarious places—the Konkan pinda with its white flowers was on the edge of the cliff in Panchgani. And the Flemingia nilgheriensis and Delphinium malabaricum, also endemics, had complex clusters of dazzling purple flowers. They grew with the forbearance of something which has adapted to its very own corner of the world.