My mother, the family’s memory-keeper
Sandip Roy 7 min read 06 Jun 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
Sometimes I wonder if my mother, the dancer, did not dream of the life not led. I might be the writer, but she’s the storyteller
After a great-aunt died, my mother read a little tribute I wrote for her and said wistfully, “You’re the writer in the family. Perhaps you’ll write something like that for me after I am gone. Why don’t you write it now so I can read it?"
I rolled my eyes and said, “The feeling won’t come now."
