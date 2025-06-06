My mother, the family’s memory-keeper

Also read: How we have steadily devalued the book review

At meal times she still presided over the division of food. Everyone got exactly the same number of prawns, the chicken drumsticks were reserved for the youngest members and the potatoes and potol (pointed gourd) divided fairly though she would complain she was tired of divvying up potatoes and potol all her life. But she still did it, not because the rest of us could not do it, but because it is the last semblance of control a matriarch has over her grown family. This year she ceded that role to my sister. But she would still subject it to eagle-eyed scrutiny saying, “That piece of mutton is a little small. I am just trying to be helpful." It was my sister’s turn to roll her eyes but that too was mother’s love, even if it felt measured out by the millimetre.