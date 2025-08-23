SC order on street dogs: We need roundtables for solutions, not snap orders

The water had gone inside our shoes when we saw it.

Inside an old Aravalli forest, bearing testimony to structures from at least three dynasties, a black creature with yellow feet sheltered from the rain. It was a scorpion, that nemesis from old trunks with forgotten memories, that reading in the horoscope when one looked for meaning on a fresh new day.

The yellow-footed peninsular black scorpion—likely flooded out of its hole—was biding its time till the rain stopped. We were all huddled under a man-made structure: Four of us, one scorpion. Its tail twitched once, raised and alert, but the animal had resigned itself to devoting its waking and nocturnal hours for waiting rather than hunting. There was a perfect truce between our little night survey party and the arachnid—no sudden movements or snap judgements, united in riding out the storm with as little histrionics as possible.

A few days later, I travelled to the central Indian highlands. Like in the north, the rain pattered, lightning flashed as the world was fondled (or occasionally slapped) by sheets of rain.

In the forest, we watched a bush move with a large animal twitching underneath. A young male tiger, big paws stretched out in front of his massive head, had taken shelter underneath the vegetation. Rain sped towards the earth. It seemed determined to outpace itself, dislocating soil and the tiger’s evening plans. We waited, just as we had done in the company of the scorpion. The sun slipped down in the sky, liquid haze through the cloudbank. As the storm finally exhausted itself, the tiger came out. He looked around him, his great neck stretching, rising and falling like a tide. As he turned towards us, a sharp gaze and a hint of tooth pierced the air—familiar, but not friendly. There was a grudging sort of acceptance in his demeanour; he didn’t seem thrilled by the weather. On his neck, three ticks glistened, because the monsoon is the hard time of parasites, the time when decay and growth are cheek-to-cheek with each other. The tiger then crossed the path and made his way between huge monsoonal leaves. He disappeared into the forest as water going into sand—effortless and silky. We left too, soaked by the rain, but nourished by the sight of a nimble, if slightly sodden, predator.

Also Read | Lessons we can learn from the humanism of forests

And back in Delhi, an animal shivered under a shop awning as the monsoon thundered. This wasn’t a mysterious scorpion or a snarling tiger. It was instead an animal that embodies contradictions like no other—familiar but fierce, loving but protective, endearing but overwhelming in its sheer numbers. The next day, citizens woke up to news about this animal, one who waits patiently but also hunts efficiently, the world’s most ubiquitous predator: The stray dog. In a recent order, the Supreme Court had asked for the removal of stray dogs from Delhi’s streets, noting dog bites. It directed for shelters to be made for this purpose.

No recent decision has cleaved people so strongly. Some rejoiced, though admittedly this seemed to come from “clean it all up, I don’t want to see dirt” mentality that privileged classes excel in—privileging law and order, no matter what the cost, seeing disorder as a sign of the developing world. This group was criticised as wanting to remove the “misfit” of the dog and dog-feeder, to eliminate any form of threat, especially when it represents the sidelined. Others mourned, claiming they had spent time and money in vaccinating and sterilising dogs, being proxies for the state, pointing out dogs were a soft target when so many other urban problems persist. The criticism hurled at this group predicates the self over the animal—the idea that “elitist” people want dogs, even if they bite or chase people, framed as an ivory tower versus shanty problem; that dog-lovers feed their own egos even as they feed dogs.

Two Black-rumped flamebacks tap a tree-trunk through the rain.

But reality is more nuanced than “us” versus “them” debates. Despite their huge numbers in Delhi (let us assume there are at least one million dogs in the city), dogs are not safe on the street. They are frequently run over, and are exposed to extremes of weather. Everyone will agree that dogs deserve better than living on the margins. Yet, it is also true that all dogs should not pay the price for the callousness of the municipal corporation that hasn’t sterilised dogs, and has in effect allowed dog populations to explode. You will find the richest and the poorest with dogs, and it is not enough to say “If you love them, take them home”. Some simply cannot.

Over the last few weeks, I have learned that the divide between those who want dogs gone and those who want them to remain is not necessarily reflective of a stance on dogs themselves. Rather, it is a stance on vitiated groups of people on each other.

But one more thing is abundantly clear—stuffing so many dogs into shelters that do not even exist will be wanton cruelty; an impossible task. The metaphor that comes to mind is sardines in a box—only dogs are not sardines. They are highly territorial, intelligent and competitive.

Instead of intellectualising our differences, perhaps we can move forward on what we agree on.

We can agree on the fact that stray dogs are a huge problem and populations need to be controlled. We agree that the municipality has failed in its duty of sterilising dogs, that it has sat on its hands while the issue grows to monstrous proportions. We agree on parens patriae, that vote-less animals require dignity and care.

The other thing we can agree on is that the matter needs solutions, not histrionics; and that solutions don’t come from snap orders but a roundtable.

Also Read | When it comes to healing, copy the trees

In a new order under a different Bench, the court has directed for “aggressive” dogs to be taken to shelters and banned feeding in public spaces. The definitions of aggression and what could be feeding areas needs to be mulled. One hopes the solution will be worked out by those who are actually involved in these matters.

Meanwhile, the rain continues to expend itself. Climate change is sweeping over the land, killing people, felling trees, flooding gullies and moving hills. We shiver in the rain, we rejoice in it, get displaced by it, and are joined by it, whether top predator, arthropod or domestic animal.

The dog subject reminds us that we will have to get used to finding effective solutions as larger threats loom. It is a reminder that though we are tempted to remove everything we fear—in arrogance or in a lack of imagination—multi-faceted problems require complex solutions. We will have to think of scale, of a dog’s life span, and coming up with customised solutions.

Natural justice seems hard to dispense when the natural world is changing, when polarisation between people also seems “natural”. And we have to face that like climate change, the dog issue is created by us. We threw it crumbs and kicks. We let it cross a tipping point till we could not deny it.

I think back on the tiger and the scorpion waiting out the rain with us; and I hope we will sit together in the next few months, without necessarily liking each other, and do the right thing.

Neha Sinha is a conservation biologist and author of Wild and Wilful: Tales of 15 Iconic Indian Species. Views expressed are personal.

Also Read | Look at animal movement with more generosity