Why Indians have trouble falling asleep
SummaryA sleep coach will accompany the Indian Olympic team. As work, relationships and health all feel increasingly insecure, sleep has become a natural casualty for everyone
The Indian Olympic team will travel to Paris sleeper class.
Or rather they will get a masterclass in sleeping. For the first time ever, a sleep expert is going to accompany the team. Dr Monika Sharma’s job will be to try and ensure the athletes get a good night’s rest. The Indian Olympic Association is planning to provide them with sleeping pods.
Sleep is apparently an Olympic-sized problem these days. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra spent many nights tossing and turning before his gold-medal event at the Tokyo games in 2021. Shooter Abhinav Bindra didn’t sleep at all the night before his big day in Rio. Dr Sharma tells the Indian Express “ignorance about sleep is quite profound" among athletes. Though both Bindra and Chopra won golds, in an intensely competitive forum where everyone is looking for an edge, “getting optimum sleep and restorative sleep definitely gives them that edge."
Sharma is couching this in terms of removing the chance that lack of sleep might cost India a medal.
But even those of us not chasing an Olympic medal know a thing or two about poor sleep. I was the kind of boy who fell asleep as soon as his head hit the pillow. Now I am the man who often wakes up with a jolt in the middle of night and frets and fumes listening to the city asleep around him. Every night I go to bed wondering what kind of night it will be. Every night of restful sleep feels like a minor victory.
I understand it is part of growing older. But there’s something deeper going on. The Sleep Survey 2024 conducted by ResMed, a medical device company, surveyed 17 countries. It concluded that only 27% of Indians reported a good night’s sleep each week. A 2019 study by fitness band maker Fitbit concluded after analysing the data from Fitbit users that Indians were the second most sleep-deprived, among all the countries they surveyed, with Japan heading the list. And their REM (rapid eye movement) sleep time was among the lowest in the world.